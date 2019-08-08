Burford Capital : Notification of transactions by PDMRs

Notification of transactions by PDMRs

Released : 08 August 2019

RNS Number : 4625I

Burford Capital Limited

08 August 2019

8 August 2019

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain share purchases made this afternoon by Christopher P. Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer.

As outlined in previous announcements, Mr Bogart and Mr Molot can confirm that they have purchased shares following release of Burford's response to the Muddy Waters report. Mr Bogart purchased 123,747 ordinary shares of nil par value in Burford ("Ordinary Shares") and Mr Molot purchased 350,643 Ordinary Shares, in each case on the market at a price of 663.77 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions, Mr Bogart controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital and Mr Molot also controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transactions mentioned above are included at the end of this announcement.

