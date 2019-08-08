Burford Capital : Notification of transactions by PDMRs

Notification of transactions by PDMRs
Released : 08 August 2019
RNS Number : 4625I
Burford Capital Limited
08 August 2019
8 August 2019
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain share purchases made this afternoon by Christopher P. Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer.
As outlined in previous announcements, Mr Bogart and Mr Molot can confirm that they have purchased shares following release of Burford's response to the Muddy Waters report. Mr Bogart purchased 123,747 ordinary shares of nil par value in Burford ("Ordinary Shares") and Mr Molot purchased 350,643 Ordinary Shares, in each case on the market at a price of 663.77 pence per share.
As a result of these transactions, Mr Bogart controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital and Mr Molot also controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transactions mentioned above are included at the end of this announcement.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington DC, Singapore and Sydney.
For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
(a) Name
|
Christopher Bogart
2 Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive
|
|
|
Officer
|
(b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial
|
|
/Amendment
|
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Burford Capital Limited
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
549300FUKUWFYJMT2277
|
|
|
4 D e t a i l s o f t h e t r a n s a c t i o n ( s ) : s e c t i o n t o b e r e p e a t e d f o r ( i ) e a c h t y p e o f instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a) Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary shares of nil par value
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GG00B4L84979
|
|
|
|
(b) Nature of the transaction
|
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s)and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
663.77p
|
123,747
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e) Date of the transaction
|
|
8 August 2019
|
|
|
|
(f) Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange AIM market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
Jonathan Molot
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
|
A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
Burford Capital Limited
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
|
549300FUKUWFYJMT2277
|
|
|
|
|
4 D e t a i l s o f t h e t r a n s a c t i o n ( s ) : s e c t i o n t o b e r e p e a t e d f o r ( i ) e a c h t y p e o f instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a) Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary shares of nil par value
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GG00B4L84979
|
|
(b) Nature of the transaction
|
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
(c) Price(s)and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
663.77p
|
|
350,643
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Aggregated information
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e) Date of the transaction
|
|
|
8 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f) Place of the transaction
|
|
|
London Stock Exchange AIM market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
