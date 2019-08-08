Log in
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : Notification of transactions by PDMRs

08/08/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Notification of transactions by PDMRs

Released : 08 August 2019

RNS Number : 4625I

Burford Capital Limited

08 August 2019

8 August 2019

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain share purchases made this afternoon by Christopher P. Bogart, Burford's Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer.

As outlined in previous announcements, Mr Bogart and Mr Molot can confirm that they have purchased shares following release of Burford's response to the Muddy Waters report. Mr Bogart purchased 123,747 ordinary shares of nil par value in Burford ("Ordinary Shares") and Mr Molot purchased 350,643 Ordinary Shares, in each case on the market at a price of 663.77 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions, Mr Bogart controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital and Mr Molot also controls a total of 8,910,037 Ordinary Shares in Burford, amounting to 4.08% of the issued share capital.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the transactions mentioned above are included at the end of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

Elizabeth O'Connell, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

+1 212 235 6825

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Jonny Allison

Alex Reynolds

Liberum Capital Limited - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Charlie Farquhar

Jonathan Abbott

Montfort Communications Limited - Financial Communications

+44 (0)20 3770 7908

Robert Bailhache - email

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington DC, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Christopher Bogart

2 Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive

Officer

(b)

Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b)

LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4 D e t a i l s o f t h e t r a n s a c t i o n ( s ) : s e c t i o n t o b e r e p e a t e d f o r ( i ) e a c h t y p e o f instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of nil par value

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

(b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)

Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

663.77p

123,747

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume

Price

(e) Date of the transaction

8 August 2019

(f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

(a)

Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment

Officer

(b)

Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b)

LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4 D e t a i l s o f t h e t r a n s a c t i o n ( s ) : s e c t i o n t o b e r e p e a t e d f o r ( i ) e a c h t y p e o f instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of nil par value

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GG00B4L84979

(b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

663.77p

350,643

(d) Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume

Price

(e) Date of the transaction

8 August 2019

(f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM market

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBSGDIIUGBGCI

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:29:08 UTC
