BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : Report Critique Meritless, Principals to Buy Stock

08/07/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Report Critique Meritless, Principals to Buy Stock

Released : 07 August 2019

RNS Number : 2980I

Burford Capital Limited

07 August 2019

7 August 2019

REPORT'S CRITICISMS WITHOUT MERIT AND

BURFORD PRINCIPALS TO PURCHASE SHARES

The Board of Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or the "Company") takes note of the short attack report issued this morning by Muddy Waters, a firm known for such tactics, and believes that the report's criticisms are without merit. Burford will issue a detailed response to the report as soon as practicable and, following that detailed response, will also convene an investor conference call, as to which participation details will be provided in due course.

Christopher Bogart and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, respectively, have informed the Board that once Burford's detailed response to the Muddy Waters' report allegations has been published, they each intend to purchase Burford shares for their personal accounts.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

Elizabeth O'Connell, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

+1 212 235 6825

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited ‐ NOMAD and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Jonny Allison

Alex Reynolds

Liberum Capital Limited ‐ Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

Numis Securities Limited ‐ Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Charlie Farquhar

Jonathan Abbott

Montfort Communications Limited ‐ Financial Communications

+44 (0)20 3770 7908

Robert Bailhache ‐ email

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com

This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC ("BCIM"), which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any

securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential Private Placement Memorandum and other offering documents.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

STREALPXEENNEFF

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 15:04:08 UTC
