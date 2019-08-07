Burford Capital : Report Critique Meritless, Principals to Buy Stock

Report Critique Meritless, Principals to Buy Stock

The Board of Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or the "Company") takes note of the short attack report issued this morning by Muddy Waters, a firm known for such tactics, and believes that the report's criticisms are without merit. Burford will issue a detailed response to the report as soon as practicable and, following that detailed response, will also convene an investor conference call, as to which participation details will be provided in due course.

Christopher Bogart and Jonathan Molot, Burford's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, respectively, have informed the Board that once Burford's detailed response to the Muddy Waters' report allegations has been published, they each intend to purchase Burford shares for their personal accounts.

