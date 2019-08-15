Burford Capital : Statement re Governance Changes

Statement re Governance Changes

Burford Capital Limited

This announcement contains inside information.

BURFORD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GOVERNANCE CHANGES

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford Capital" or "Burford" or "the Company"), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, today issued the following statement regarding the evolution of its corporate governance.

Burford's Listing

Burford has made it clear for some time that it is considering an expansion of its stock market listing and that it is exploring a dual listing in the US.

Investors have asked for more clarity and granularity around our plans. Investors have also made it clear that they do not support Burford remaining solely AIM listed. We have listened and, while we were already taking action, as reflected in past disclosure, we set out here our plans and our commitments.

Burford has concluded that it will endeavour to procure a second listing on either NASDAQ or the NYSE as a first choice. We believe that the deep liquidity in those markets, as well as the opportunity to access a broad pool of US investors who do not today invest in litigation finance but are generally familiar with US litigation, makes a US listing commercially attractive as an alternative to moving Burford's current listing to the LSE Main Market. A US listing would come with applicable disclosure and governance obligations.

We are in fact already engaged in the early stages of the process to seek a US listing, and have been since well before recent events. There are some preliminary legal matters to resolve, given that there has never been a litigation finance provider listed in the US, and that process may take several months. Thereafter, the usual SEC registration statement process will need to be completed. Our hope would be that we could complete the process by the end of the first quarter of 2020 or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter, although that timetable cannot be assured.

If we determine that there is an insuperable challenge with achieving a US listing, then we intend to pursue a premium listing on the LSE Main Market.

Burford's Board of Directors

Burford's Board is comprised of four directors who have served in those roles since Burford's IPO in 2009. Collectively, they represent an enormous wealth of talent and experience both in the intersection of law and finance, and in the development of the litigation finance industry, and we believe that they serve the interests of shareholders well.

However, we have listened and defer to the wishes of our shareholders and therefore we are taking the following initial steps with respect to the Board.

We are commencing a formal search to add two new independent directors to the Board as rapidly as possible.

Once those new directors are in place, we will operate a period of overlap with the existing directors. Then, David Lowe will leave the board at the next AGM and Sir Peter Middleton will leave the board at the following AGM. We also intend that in terms of management representation, at least the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") will join the board in due course.

We anticipate further evolution of the Board but the specifics of that evolution are bound up with the ultimate listing destination and its governance rules, and we will report further on the next step in Board evolution as appropriate.