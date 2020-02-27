Log in
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED (BUR) GG00B4L84979

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/27 11:36:10 am
551.5 GBp   -7.47%
03:45pBURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
10:20aBURFORD CAPITAL : Proposed Directors And Further Board Updates
PU
02/24BURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
News 
Burford Capital : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

Burford Capital : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

02/27/2020 | 03:45pm EST

TR1 ‑ Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 27 February 2020

RNS Number : 4123E

Burford Capital Limited

27 February 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Burford Capital Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Morgan Stanley

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

25/02/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

27/02/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total number

Total of both in % (8.A

of voting

attached to shares

instruments

+ 8.B)

rights of

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

4.36%

1.24%

5.60%

218,649,877

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

5.02%

1.03%

6.05%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B4L84979

9,529,212

4.36%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

9,529,212

4.36%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

Equity Swap

27/05/2020

at any time

Cash

662,847

0.30%

Equity Swap

28/10/2020

at any time

Cash

1,843,351

0.84%

Equity Swap

18/01/2021

at any time

Cash

20,000

0.01%

Equity Swap

27/01/2021

at any time

Cash

6,000

0.003%

Equity Swap

29/03/2021

at any time

Cash

179,097

0.08%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2,711,295

1.24%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Namex v

equals or is higher

Total of both if it equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Capital

Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley

Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Capital

Services LLC

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

International Holdings

Inc.

Morgan Stanley

International Limited

Morgan Stanley

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley & Co.5.21%

International plc

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

This notification is submitted in accordance with the disclosure obligations stipulated in the articles of association of the company

Place of completion

Glasgow

Date of completion

27/02/2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLDDLFLBLLFBBQ

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 20:44:06 UTC
