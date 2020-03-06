Burford Capital : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

TR1 ‑ Notification of Major Holdings
Released : 06 March 2020
RNS Number : 2766F
Burford Capital Limited
06 March 2020
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Burford Capital Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Morgan Stanley
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
03/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
05/03/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial
Total number
Total of both in % (8.A
attached to shares
|
(total of 8. A)
|
Resulting situation on
4.03%
1.32%
5.35%
218,649,877
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
GG00B4L84979
8,813,148
4.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
8,813,148
4.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights that may
|
|
be acquired if the instrument is
|
% of voting rights
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
exercised/converted.
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
% of voting rights
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
|
Equity Swap
|
27/05/2020
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
662,847
|
0.30%
Equity Swap
|
28/10/2020
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
1,979,306
|
0.91%
Equity Swap
|
29/03/2021
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
179,097
|
0.08%
Equity Swap
|
25/02/2022
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
69,340
|
0.03%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2,890,590
1.32%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Namex v
equals or is higher
Total of both if it equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
|
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Capital
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley
Domestic Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital
Services LLC
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings
Inc.
Morgan Stanley
International Limited
Morgan Stanley
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
This notification is submitted in accordance with the disclosure obligations stipulated in the articles of association of the company.
Place of completion
Glasgow
Date of completion
05/03/2020
Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:37:09 UTC