BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : chronology of Napo investment

09/02/2019 | 04:12am EDT

In response to investor inquiries, Burford Capital Limited ('Burford Capital' or 'Burford' or 'the Company'), the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law, has today posted a chronology of its Napo investment on the investor relations section of its website.

The document can be found at http://www.burfordcapital.com/investors.

Burford also notes that it plans to provide a further presentation on other accounting and disclosure matters and will inform investors via RNS when that presentation is available.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited
Jim Kilman, Chief Financial Officer +1 917 985 9840
Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations - email
Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3037 2000
Jonny Allison
Alex Reynolds
Liberum Capital Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3100 2222
Richard Crawley
Jamie Richards
Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Charlie Farquhar
Jonathan Abbott

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com

This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC ('BCIM'), which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential Private Placement Memorandum and other offering documents.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:11:18 UTC
