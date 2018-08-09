Log in
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG (BHAV)
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

08/09/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

09.08.2018 / 08:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q3
German: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte English: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports


09.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

712081  09.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=712081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Amerer Member-Supervisory Board
Felix Sawerthal Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krajcsir Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Reitter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG5.41%0
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.89%80 649
ENEL-10.64%53 550
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.4.11%53 222
INNOGY SE15.38%24 339
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 603
