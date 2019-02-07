DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports

Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report



07.02.2019 / 08:00

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Interim report Q1

German: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte English: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports

07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

