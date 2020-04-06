Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Burkhalter Holding AG    BRKN   CH0212255803

BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

(BRKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burkhalter : 2019 results slightly down on the previous year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Media release

2019 results slightly down on the previous year

As announced and expected, the Burkhalter Group closed the 2019 financial year slightly down on the previous year's results with an EBIT margin of 5.4% (previous year 6.1%).

The Board of Directors plans in principle to ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF 3.70 (previous year: CHF 3.90) per share. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the Shareholders' Meeting is postponed from 19 May 2020 to 24 June 2020. Under certain circumstances, this may be held jointly with the shareholders. The Board of Directors also has the option, as a result, to review the proposed dividend at the end of May 2020 because of the situation and to amend it, if applicable. Given the uncertainty regarding the health-related and economic consequences of the coronavirus, it is not possible at present to provide an outlook for 2020. However, it is already clear that a significantly adverse impact has to be expected.

Zurich, 6 April 2020

The results for the 2019 financial year are as follows: Earnings per share amounted to CHF 3.72 (previous year CHF 3.92, -5.1%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 27.3 million (previous year CHF 30.7 million, -11.2%), while the Group profit came to CHF 22.3 million (previous year CHF 23.5 million, -5.2%). Sales rose slightly to CHF 505.9 million (previous year CHF 501.6 million, +0.9%). This is due to the long-standing sustained pressure on prices in the building industry, which persists despite the good order situation, inefficiencies with complex major projects (such as the Nant de Drance pumped-storage power plant) and the lack of skilled workers. All these factors are hampering our profit growth, however the EBIT margin of 5.4% was again well above the sector average in 2019.

Five more companies purchased

Since the IPO in June 2008, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has purchased 26 companies. Four of them in 2019: on 7 January, we acquired AS Stuber GmbH in Utzenstorf (BE), on 4 June, Wisler Elektro AG in Zäziwil (BE), on 1 October, Stampfl & Co. AG in St. Gallen (SG) and on 6 December, Elektro Kälin AG in Einsiedeln (SZ). We have made one acquisition to date in 2020, acquiring Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, in Davos Platz (GR), on 6 January. It remains part of our strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.

Proposed dividend

The Board of Directors plans in principle to ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF

3.70 (previous year: CHF 3.90) per share. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the Shareholders' Meeting is postponed from 19 May 2020 to 24 June 2020. Under certain circumstances, this may be held jointly with the shareholders. The Board of Directors also has the option, as a result, to review the proposed dividend at the end of May 2020 because of the situation and to amend it, if applicable.

Outlook

Because of the uncertainty regarding the health-related and economic consequences of the coronavirus, it is not possible at present to provide an outlook for 2020. However, it is already clear that a significantly adverse impact has to be expected.

Thanks

The management of the Burkhalter Group would like to express its thanks to its 3,000 or so employees who demonstrate such commitment to the success of the company even in this difficult period.

Annual Report 2019

The 2019 Annual Report of the Burkhalter Group, consisting of the «Financial Report 2019» and the «Portrait 2019», can be downloaded at: https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Annual Media Conference = Conference Call, Monday 6 April 2020, from 9.15 a.m.

The Burkhalter Group will discuss the 2019 results during a telephone conference today. Please call in five minutes before the start of the conference (at 9.15 a.m.) on

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0)207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 (1)631 570 56 13 (USA)

The moderator for the telephone conference will connect you with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Gaudenz F. Domenig, the CEO and the delegate of the Board of Directors, Mr Marco Syfrig and the CFO, Mr. Zeno Böhm.

More information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication and Investor Relations +41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2019, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 27.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 22.3 million and sales of CHF 505.9 million and employed 2,990 employees (FTE, of whom 645 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.

Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report?

https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Burkhalter Holding AG published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 05:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
01:06aBURKHALTER : 2019 results slightly down on the previous year
PU
01:05aBURKHALTER GROUP : 2019 results slightly down on the previous year
TE
04/01BURKHALTER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/07COMPANIES NEWS : car sales disappoint
01/06Burkhalter Group purchases electrical engineering company in Davos
TE
2019Burkhalter Group purchases electrical engineering company in Einsiedeln
TE
2019Burkhalter Group purchases St. Gallen electrical engineering company
TE
2019BURKHALTER : 2019 half-year results slightly down on the previous year
PU
2019BURKHALTER GROUP : 2019 half-year results slightly down on the previous year
TE
2019Burkhalter Group buys electrical engineering company in Emmental
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 508 M
EBIT 2019 28,7 M
Net income 2019 23,4 M
Finance 2019 28,4 M
Yield 2019 6,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -37,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 335 M
Chart BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burkhalter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,00  CHF
Last Close Price 55,90  CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,33%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Syfrig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gaudenz F. Domenig Chairman
Zeno Böhm Chief Financial Officer
Willy Hüppi Non-Executive Director
Peter Weigelt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG-28.65%342
TOPBUILD CORP.-41.04%2 400
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-28.53%1 431
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-54.25%1 191
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD0.00%1 015
KERJAYA PROSPEK GROUP4.65%257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group