Burkhalter Group: 2019 half-year results slightly down on the previous year

The Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2019 slightly down on the previous year's results. This is due to the pressure on prices in the building industry, which has been apparent for years and has not eased despite a construction boom and total capacity utilisation. Since experience has shown that earnings are stronger in the second half of the year than the first, the Burkhalter Group's management believes that earnings per share similar to those in 2018 (CHF 3.92) can be generated by the end of the 2019 financial year.

Zurich, 2 September 2019

On 30 June 2019, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2019 as follows: the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 11.4 million (previous year CHF 12.3 million, - 7.5%), while Group profit stands at CHF 8.8 million (previous year CHF 9.6 million, - 8.5%). Sales amounted to CHF 241.0 million (previous year CHF 239.3 million, + 0.7%).

The slightly lower profit can be explained, as in previous years, by the pressure on prices in the building industry. In the market, which is characterised by excess demand and a construction boom, the fear of over-capacity and insufficient utilisation of capacity still prevails despite a lack of skilled workers.

More companies purchased

The Burkhalter Group has strengthened its presence in the Canton of Berne. On 7 January 2019, AS Stuber GmbH in Utzenstorf (BE) was acquired and, on 4 June 2019, Wisler Elektro AG in Zäziwil. Harwid Haushaltsgeräte-Service AG in Langnau i. E., which is owned by Wisler Elektro AG, was included in Wisler Elektro AG. The location is being retained. As of 30 June 2019, the Burkhalter Group therefore comprises 47 companies in 98 locations.

Outlook unchanged

Despite the persistently difficult market conditions, the Burkhalter Group's management still believes that earnings per share in the 2019 financial year will be similar to those in the 2018 financial year.

Key figures

In CHF million 30.06.2018 30.06.2019 in % Operating result (EBIT) 12.3 11.4 - 7.5 Group profit 9.6 8.8 - 8.5 Group sales 239.2 241.0 + 0.7 CHF Earnings per share 1.60 1.46 - 8.8

The 2019 interim report can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website at https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Telephone conference: Monday, 2 September 2019, from 09h15

The Burkhalter Group will discuss its 2019 consolidated interim financial statements during a telephone conference today.

Please call in five minutes before the start of the conference (at 09h15) on

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 (1)631 570 56 13 (USA)

The moderator for the telephone conference will connect you with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Gaudenz F. Domenig, the CEO and the delegate of the Board of Directors, Mr Marco Syfrig and the CFO, Mr. Zeno Böhm.