Burkhalter Group purchases St. Gallen electrical engineering company

With effect from 1 October 2019, the Burkhalter Group is acquiring Stampfl & Co. AG in St. Gallen. The company employs 23 people of whom 5 are apprentices and generates annual sales of around CHF 3.3 million.

Zurich, 1 October 2019

Stampfl & Co. AG in the centre of St. Gallen has enjoyed success in the regional market since 1902 and primarily offers traditional electrical engineering services. With this purchase, the company will now be managed by Thomas Baumann who heads up Baumann Electro AG, also based in St. Gallen. The previous owner of Stampfl & Co. AG, Peter Lengwiler, will continue the company under the name Elektro Stampfl. All employees will be kept on.

The purchase of Stampfl & Co. AG is the 24th acquisition by the Burkhalter Group since its IPO in June 2008. It remains part of the group's strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.