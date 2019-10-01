Log in
Burkhalter Group purchases St. Gallen electrical engineering company

10/01/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Media release

Burkhalter Group purchases St. Gallen electrical engineering company

With effect from 1 October 2019, the Burkhalter Group is acquiring Stampfl & Co. AG in St. Gallen. The company employs 23 people of whom 5 are apprentices and generates annual sales of around CHF 3.3 million.

Zurich, 1 October 2019

Stampfl & Co. AG in the centre of St. Gallen has enjoyed success in the regional market since 1902 and primarily offers traditional electrical engineering services. With this purchase, the company will now be managed by Thomas Baumann who heads up Baumann Electro AG, also based in St. Gallen. The previous owner of Stampfl & Co. AG, Peter Lengwiler, will continue the company under the name Elektro Stampfl. All employees will be kept on.

The purchase of Stampfl & Co. AG is the 24th acquisition by the Burkhalter Group since its IPO in June 2008. It remains part of the group's strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.

Further information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communications and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with over 40 Group companies, is represented at almost 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2018, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 30.7 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.5 million and sales of CHF 501.6 million and employed 2,973 employees (FTE, of whom 640 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider in Switzerland, we concentrate on electrical engineering services to the construction sector and provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.




