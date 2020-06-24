Log in
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

(BRKN)
Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting: all agenda items approved

06/24/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Media release

Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting: all agenda items approved

The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding AG adopted all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. Besides the distribution of a dividend of CHF 3.70 gross per share, they also granted the creation of authorised capital. The dividend is to be paid out on 30 June 2020.

Zurich, 24 June 2020

As was announced in the ad hoc media release on 25 May 2020, the Burkhalter Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting was held today without the shareholders. Due to the coronavirus, voting could only take place by way of independent proxy, representing 1 627 absent shareholders entitled to vote (= 3 608 994 registered shares or 60.17% of the issued share capital).

As the Board of Directors is also expecting a profit for the 2020 financial year, it is therefore keeping to its dividend proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting of CHF 3.70 per share for the 2019 financial year. By a clear majority, the shareholders approved the distribution of the dividend and the creation of authorised capital at a maximum of 350,000 registered shares as well as all other motions put forward by the Board of Directors.

The serving Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding AG, the Chairman of the Board Gaudenz F. Domenig and the auditors KPMG AG were re-elected for another term of office of one year, as were the members of the Compensation Committee and the independent proxy.

Further information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 44 439 36 33

E-mail: e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2019, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 27.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 22.3 million and sales of CHF 505.9 million and employed 2,990 employees (FTE, of whom 645 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.

Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report?

https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could mean that actual results, performance or events differ significantly from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements in this media release are based on Burkhalter Holding AG's current opinions and assumptions. Also, Burkhalter Holding AG assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release. This media release does not constitute an advertisement, quotation, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is neither an (issue) prospectus in accordance with Art. 35 of the Federal Act on Financial Services or Art. 652a (repealed as of 1 January 2020) of the Swiss Civil Code nor a listing prospectus in accordance with Art. 27 of the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange.




