Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting: all agenda items approved

The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding AG adopted all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. Besides the distribution of a dividend of CHF 3.70 gross per share, they also granted the creation of authorised capital. The dividend is to be paid out on 30 June 2020.

Zurich, 24 June 2020

As was announced in the ad hoc media release on 25 May 2020, the Burkhalter Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting was held today without the shareholders. Due to the coronavirus, voting could only take place by way of independent proxy, representing 1 627 absent shareholders entitled to vote (= 3 608 994 registered shares or 60.17% of the issued share capital).

As the Board of Directors is also expecting a profit for the 2020 financial year, it is therefore keeping to its dividend proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting of CHF 3.70 per share for the 2019 financial year. By a clear majority, the shareholders approved the distribution of the dividend and the creation of authorised capital at a maximum of 350,000 registered shares as well as all other motions put forward by the Board of Directors.

The serving Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding AG, the Chairman of the Board Gaudenz F. Domenig and the auditors KPMG AG were re-elected for another term of office of one year, as were the members of the Compensation Committee and the independent proxy.