Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Burkhalter Holding AG    BRKN   CH0212255803

BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

(BRKN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/12 11:30:34 am
75.4 CHF   -2.20%
01:05aThe Burkhalter Group concludes the 2018 financial year as expected
TE
04/10BURKHALTER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/07Burkhalter Group buys AS Stuber GmbH in Utzenstorf
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Burkhalter Group concludes the 2018 financial year as expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

The Burkhalter Group concludes the 2018 financial year as expected

As announced and expected, the Burkhalter Group closed the 2018 financial year with an EBIT margin of a good 6% (previous year 7.0%). In view of this, the Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF 3.90 per share (previous year CHF 5.00). At present, the management assumes that if the EBIT margin of 6% is maintained, it will be able to generate earnings per share similar to those in 2018 in the 2019 financial year.

Zurich, 15 April 2019

The results for the 2018 financial year reflect the persistently difficult market environment: Earnings per share amounted to CHF 3.92 (previous year CHF 5.02, -21.9%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 30.7 million (previous year CHF 37.9 million, -18.8%), while the Group profit came to CHF 23.5 million (previous year CHF 30.1 million, -22.0%). Sales fell slightly to CHF 501.6 million (previous year CHF 514.7 million, -2.6%). The market situation (with the building industry facing both full capacity utilisation and pressure on prices) has scarcely changed since the 2018 interim financial statements were published. However, as the company concentrates on high-quality orders and is able to carry out work with very fast turnarounds, the yield in 2018 was again well above the sector average.

Further acquisitions made
On 2 July 2018, Fliri & Conrad Electro SA based in Santa Maria in Val Müstair (GR) was acquired and on 5 November 2018, Elektro Niklaus AG in Bischofszell (TG). Both companies offer traditional electrical engineering services. Since the IPO in June 2008, the Burkhalter Group has taken over 21 companies and has massively expanded its network. It will also continue its strategy of achieving growth via the targeted purchase of other Swiss electrical engineering companies in future.

Proposed dividend
The Board of Directors of the Burkhalter Group will ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF 3.90 (previous year: CHF 5.00) per share.

Confident outlook
The Burkhalter Group will again concentrate on high-quality orders in 2019 and is confident that it will be able to generate earnings per share similar to those in 2018 for the 2019 financial year if the EBIT margin of 6% is maintained.

Thanks
The management of the Burkhalter Group would like to express its thanks to its 3,000 or so employees who demonstrate such commitment to the success of the company even in this difficult market situation.

Annual Report 2018
The 2018 Annual Report of the Burkhalter Group, consisting of the «Financial Report 2018» and the «Portrait 2018», can be downloaded at: https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Financial results press conference

Monday, 15 April 2019 from 9.00 to 11.00 am

Convention Point, SIX Swiss Exchange, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich

More information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communications and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with over 40 Group companies, is represented at almost 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2018, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 30.7 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.5 million and sales of CHF 501.6 million and employed 2,973 employees (FTE, of whom 640 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider in Switzerland, we concentrate on electrical engineering services to the construction sector and provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
01:05aThe Burkhalter Group concludes the 2018 financial year as expected
TE
04/10BURKHALTER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/07Burkhalter Group buys AS Stuber GmbH in Utzenstorf
TE
2018BURKHALTER : buys electrical engineering company in Eastern Switzerland
PU
2018Burkhalter Group buys electrical engineering company in Eastern Switzerland
TE
2018BURKHALTER : 2018 half-year results as expected
PU
2018BURKHALTER GROUP : 2018 half-year results as expected
TE
2018BURKHALTER HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018Burkhalter Group buys Fliri & Conrad Electro SA in Val Müstair
TE
2018BURKHALTER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 30,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 32,1 M
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burkhalter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 100  CHF
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Syfrig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gaudenz F. Domenig Chairman
Zeno Böhm Chief Financial Officer
Willy Hüppi Non-Executive Director
Peter Weigelt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG-3.33%461
TOPBUILD CORP59.58%2 449
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB36.22%1 807
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC53.22%1 540
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL STRUCTURE36.02%943
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About