The Burkhalter Group concludes the 2018 financial year as expected

As announced and expected, the Burkhalter Group closed the 2018 financial year with an EBIT margin of a good 6% (previous year 7.0%). In view of this, the Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF 3.90 per share (previous year CHF 5.00). At present, the management assumes that if the EBIT margin of 6% is maintained, it will be able to generate earnings per share similar to those in 2018 in the 2019 financial year.

The results for the 2018 financial year reflect the persistently difficult market environment: Earnings per share amounted to CHF 3.92 (previous year CHF 5.02, -21.9%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 30.7 million (previous year CHF 37.9 million, -18.8%), while the Group profit came to CHF 23.5 million (previous year CHF 30.1 million, -22.0%). Sales fell slightly to CHF 501.6 million (previous year CHF 514.7 million, -2.6%). The market situation (with the building industry facing both full capacity utilisation and pressure on prices) has scarcely changed since the 2018 interim financial statements were published. However, as the company concentrates on high-quality orders and is able to carry out work with very fast turnarounds, the yield in 2018 was again well above the sector average.



Further acquisitions made

On 2 July 2018, Fliri & Conrad Electro SA based in Santa Maria in Val Müstair (GR) was acquired and on 5 November 2018, Elektro Niklaus AG in Bischofszell (TG). Both companies offer traditional electrical engineering services. Since the IPO in June 2008, the Burkhalter Group has taken over 21 companies and has massively expanded its network. It will also continue its strategy of achieving growth via the targeted purchase of other Swiss electrical engineering companies in future.



Proposed dividend

The Board of Directors of the Burkhalter Group will ask the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a dividend of CHF 3.90 (previous year: CHF 5.00) per share.



Confident outlook

The Burkhalter Group will again concentrate on high-quality orders in 2019 and is confident that it will be able to generate earnings per share similar to those in 2018 for the 2019 financial year if the EBIT margin of 6% is maintained.



Thanks

The management of the Burkhalter Group would like to express its thanks to its 3,000 or so employees who demonstrate such commitment to the success of the company even in this difficult market situation.



Annual Report 2018

The 2018 Annual Report of the Burkhalter Group, consisting of the «Financial Report 2018» and the «Portrait 2018», can be downloaded at: https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

