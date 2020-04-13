Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Burlington Stores, Inc.    BURL

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

(BURL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

BURLINGTON, N.J., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) (the “Company”) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation (the “Corporation”), has priced its private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed by the same parent entities and subsidiaries of the Corporation that guarantee, and will be secured by the same collateral as, the Corporation’s senior secured term loan facility. The Notes were priced at 100% of face amount for a yield to maturity of 6.250%. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2020, subject to market and other conditions. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the offering, the timing of the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we expected, including general economic conditions; pandemics, including COVID-19, or natural and man-made disasters, including fire, snow and ice storms, flood, hail, hurricanes and earthquakes; our ability to successfully implement one or more of our strategic initiatives and growth plans; the availability of desirable store locations on suitable terms; changing consumer preferences and demand; industry trends, including changes in buying, inventory and other business practices; competitive factors, including pricing and promotional activities of major competitors and an increase in competition within the markets in which we compete; the availability, selection and purchasing of attractive merchandise on favorable terms; import risks, including  tax and trade policies, tariffs and government regulations; weather patterns, including, among other things, changes in year-over-year temperatures; our future profitability; our ability to control costs and expenses; unforeseen cyber-related problems or attacks; any unforeseen material loss or casualty; the effect of inflation; regulatory and tax changes; our relationships with employees; the impact of current and future laws and the interpretation of such laws; terrorist attacks, particularly attacks on or within markets in which we operate; our substantial level of indebtedness and related debt-service obligations; restrictions imposed by covenants in our debt agreements; availability of adequate financing; our dependence on vendors for our merchandise; domestic events affecting the delivery of merchandise to our stores; existence of adverse litigation; and each of the factors that may be described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. For each of these factors, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Investor Relations Contacts:
David J. Glick
855-973-8445
Info@BurlingtonInvestors.com 

Allison Malkin
Caitlin Morahan
ICR, Inc.
203-682-8225

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
05:27pBurlington Stores, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior N..
GL
05:22pBurlington Stores, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes
GL
07:23aBURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
07:20aBurlington Stores, Inc. Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
GL
07:19aBurlington Stores, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes
GL
07:18aBurlington Stores, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Not..
GL
03/25E-Commerce Winners Include Basics, Sweatpants -- WSJ
DJ
03/24Coronavirus Crisis Reveals Retail Haves and Have-Nots
DJ
03/23BURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/20Burlington Stores, Inc. Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 135 M
EBIT 2021 438 M
Net income 2021 352 M
Debt 2021 623 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
EV / Sales2022 1,49x
Capitalization 11 630 M
Chart BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Burlington Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 205,30  $
Last Close Price 176,89  $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. O'Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Vecchio President & Chief Merchandising Officer
John J. Mahoney Chairman
John D. Crimmins EVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul J. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-22.43%11 630
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.07%132 478
TARGET CORPORATION-18.73%52 200
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION8.50%42 566
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.05%42 015
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.11%11 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group