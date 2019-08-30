Log in
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 8/30/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in September 2019

0
08/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

8/30/2019

Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de

Companies listed on the Alternative Trading

Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate

System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have

pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie

price variation limit in September 2019

maxima admisa a pretului in luna septembrie

2019

Simbol / Symbol

Denumire / Name

CUI / Fiscal

Code

1

ARCV

IMOTRUST SA ARAD

1680630

2

ASC

ASCENDIA SA

21482859

3

BNET

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI

21181848

4

BRCR

BRAICONF SA BRAILA

2266085

5

IPRU

IPROEB SA Bistrita

566930

6

LIH

LIFE IS HARD S.A.

16336490

7

PRSN

PROSPECTIUNI SA BUCURESTI

1552801

8

UPET

UPET SA TARGOVISTE

908332

* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de

*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator

Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:11:02 UTC
