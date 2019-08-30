Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 8/30/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in September 2019
08/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
8/30/2019
Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de
Companies listed on the Alternative Trading
Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate
System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have
pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie
price variation limit in September 2019
maxima admisa a pretului in luna septembrie
2019
Simbol / Symbol
Denumire / Name
CUI / Fiscal
Code
1
ARCV
IMOTRUST SA ARAD
1680630
2
ASC
ASCENDIA SA
21482859
3
BNET
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI
21181848
4
BRCR
BRAICONF SA BRAILA
2266085
5
IPRU
IPROEB SA Bistrita
566930
6
LIH
LIFE IS HARD S.A.
16336490
7
PRSN
PROSPECTIUNI SA BUCURESTI
1552801
8
UPET
UPET SA TARGOVISTE
908332
* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de
*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator
Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:11:02 UTC
