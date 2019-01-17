Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 1/17/2019 - Grup Sapte bonds will start trading on the Alternative Trading System of Bucharest Stock Exchange on January 18

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that corporate bonds issued by Grup Sapte, with GS21 ticker, will start trading on January 18, 2019 on BVB's Alternative Trading System. The issue consists of 20,000 guaranteed bonds, denominated in RON, with a face value of RON 100, a maturity of three years, with a total value of RON 2mn. The annual interest rate is fixed at 10% per annum, payable half-yearly. The operation was assisted by SSIF Ieba Trust as the Authorized Advisor.

Grup Sapte is the first bond issuer to list such financial instruments on the BVB's Alternative Trading System (ATS) in 2019.

Grup Sapte is the second largest brand activation agency in Romania. The company has 138 permanent staff, 308 merchandisers and 40 sales consultants and each month works with approximately 1,000 collaborators on a project basis.