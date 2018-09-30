Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 10/1/2018 - High school teens ring the bell at BVB. World Investor Week

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) jointly launch World Investor Week in Romania in the first week of October.
On October 1st, several dozens of high school teens will ring the bell at BVB to celebrate the official opening of the trading session and the world investor week (WIW2018), supported by IOSCO.
The agenda for the event:
09:00 - 09:30 Welcome coffee
09:30 - 10:00 Opening speeches
Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB
Ovidiu Wlassopol, First vicepresident of ASF
Lucian Anghel, Chairman of the Board of Governors of BVB
10:00 - 11:00 Educational activity for the high school teens
