Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 10/2/2019 - Price correction factor for SFG shares in BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices starting with October 3rd

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announces that, starting with the 3rd of October 2019, the share price correction factor ci,T for 2018 dividends of Sphera Franchise Group S.A. (SFG) to be considered in calculating BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices is 1.017405.
The value of ci,T for SFG shares were determined according to the 4.2.4 article of BVB index management rules:
'4.2.4 Distribution of cash dividends
If an index constituent decides to distribute cash dividends to its shareholders, regardless of their source, the price correction factor ci,T is determined as follows:
where
Pi,T-1 : closing price of symbol i at time T-1;
Di,T : gross dividend payable for symbol i, for which time T is the ex-date'
