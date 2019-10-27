Log in
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 10/27/2019 - Romania Emerging Market. The increase of Romania representativeness in the FTSE Russell indices is a priority

10/27/2019 | 04:52am EDT
  • Romania's promotion to the Secondary Emerging Market status from Frontier Market status, as the global index provider FTSE Russell announced on September 26th, opens the way for new opportunities to develop for the Romanian capital market.
  • Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO: The challenge for Romania is to become increasingly representative in the FTSE Russell indices, and to weight more in these indices. At this moment, three Romanian companies are included in these indices, and another five companies still have to meet the liquidity criteria. The increase in the number of Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices and, consequently, the consolidation of the Emerging Market status is one of the main objectives of the management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and this should be the common objective assumed by the entire business class and the political class as well.
  • Lucian Anghel, BVB President: It is up to us, it is up to Romania, how we will benefit from this international financing platform. It is an improved platform following this promotion and it will depend on us all how well we will be able to secure this funding in a smart way so that it benefits the Romanian entrepreneurs and the development of our country.

September 2019 will be remembered as one of the most important moments in the modern history of the Romanian stock market. The global index provider FTSE Russell announced on September 26th that Romania was promoted from the Frontier Market status to the Secondary Emerging Market status. The decision will become effective as of September next year.

'We are honored to have been promoted and we are doing our best to enhance liquidity, the central counterparty project being the most important investment program carried out by BVB in this regard. The challenge for Romania is to become increasingly representative in the FTSE Russell indices, and to weight more in these indices. At this moment, three Romanian companies are included in these indices, and another five companies still have to meet the liquidity criteria', said Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB.

The shares of the Romanian companies meeting the eligibility criteria to be included in the FTSE Russell indices are Romgaz, Banca Transilvania and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale. Other five companies could be included in the FTSE Russell indices if they pass the liquidity criteria at the next evaluation sessions. The five companies are: Electrica, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, Transelectrica and Transgaz.

'The increase in the number of Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices and, consequently, the consolidation of the Emerging Market status is one of the main objectives of the management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and this should be the common objective assumed by the entire business class and the political class as well', BVB's CEO also said.

'It is up to us, it is up to Romania, how we will benefit from this international financing platform. It is an improved platform following this promotion and it will depend on us all how well we will be able to secure this funding in a smart way so that it benefits the Romanian entrepreneurs and the development of our country', said Lucian Anghel, President of the Board of Governors of BVB.

The first three quarters had seen significant growth for the Romanian capital market, chiefly for its indices that also include the dividends. The BET-TR index, which also takes into account the dividends paid by the most traded 16 companies in the BET index, surged by 41 percent. The extended version, BET-XT-TR, which mirrors the evolution of the most traded 25 companies and the dividends they pay, posted a 36 percent increase at the end of the first 9 months this year.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 08:51:06 UTC
