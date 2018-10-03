Log in
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 10/4/2018 - Financial wellness. About money in the long run. A one of a kind debate

10/03/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) jointly launch World Investor Week in Romania in the first week of October.

On October 4th, we will launch a one of a kind debate about investment decisions and personal welfare.

The access to the event is free of charge, granted within the available number of seats, and subject to the registration below.

The event will take place on October 4th, after 9 AM, at BVB headquarters, 2nd floor, Millenium Ballroom.

The agenda for the event

09:00 - 9:30 Welcome Coffee

9:30 - 10:00 - Opening speeches

Speakers:

Ovidiu Wlassopol, First vicepresident of ASF

Adrian Tanase,CEO of BVB

10:00 -10:40 - Debate (part I)

Dragos Neacsu, CEO, Erste Asset Management

Adrian Mitroi, university professor, CFA

Anchor: Florin Cepraga, BVB

10:40 - 11:00 Coffee break

11:00 - 11:40 - Debate (part II)

Raluca Ganea, President, Investors Club

Dan Rusu, Head of Research, Banca Transilvania

Daniel Apostol, economic journalist

Anchor: Florin Cepraga, BVB

11:40 - 12:00 - Conclusions

Q&A session

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:07:01 UTC
