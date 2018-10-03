Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 10/4/2018 - Financial wellness. About money in the long run. A one of a kind debate

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) jointly launch World Investor Week in Romania in the first week of October.
On October 4th, we will launch a one of a kind debate about investment decisions and personal welfare.
The access to the event is free of charge, granted within the available number of seats, and subject to the registration below.
The event will take place on October 4th, after 9 AM, at BVB headquarters, 2nd floor, Millenium Ballroom.
The agenda for the event
|
09:00 - 9:30 Welcome Coffee
|
|
9:30 - 10:00 - Opening speeches
|
Speakers:
Ovidiu Wlassopol, First vicepresident of ASF
Adrian Tanase,CEO of BVB
|
10:00 -10:40 - Debate (part I)
|
Dragos Neacsu, CEO, Erste Asset Management
Adrian Mitroi, university professor, CFA
Anchor: Florin Cepraga, BVB
|
10:40 - 11:00 Coffee break
|
|
11:00 - 11:40 - Debate (part II)
|
Raluca Ganea, President, Investors Club
Dan Rusu, Head of Research, Banca Transilvania
Daniel Apostol, economic journalist
Anchor: Florin Cepraga, BVB
|
11:40 - 12:00 - Conclusions
|
Q&A session
