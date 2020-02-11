Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 2/11/2020 - TeraPlast the largest construction materials producer in Romania signs market maker contract with BRK Financial Group to enhance liquidity

Alexandru Stanean, General Manager TeraPlast: Our collaboration with BRK Financial Group is a new step in line with our goal of creating value for shareholders by improving liquidity and minimizing volatility. In our activity, we rely on the implementation of the best practices at international level, and we want to become a model for other companies that want to take the step towards the stock market.

The TeraPlast Group, the largest construction materials producer in Romania, will benefit as of February 12 from the market-making services provided by SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK), one of the most active brokerage companies trading structured products on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). TeraPlast SA (ticker symbol TRP), the largest company in the TeraPlast Group, was listed on BVB in July 2008, and it is included in several indices of the local stock market: BET-BK, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-Plus.

'Our collaboration with BRK Financial Group is a new step in line with our goal of creating value for shareholders by improving liquidity and minimizing volatility. In our activity, we rely on the implementation of the best practices at international level, and we want to become a model for other companies that want to take the step towards the stock market', said Alexandru Stanean, General Manager at TeraPlast.

'We are pleased to announce we have signed a new partnership regarding market-making services for issuers, in which we intend to support the improvement of the liquidity of Teraplast SA shares. Our commitment consists of displaying a minimum volume of 750,000 shares for the buy and sell-side, within a spread of 1%. We congratulate TeraPlast for understanding the benefits of a partnership with a liquidity provider who has proven its expertise in this regard', said Monica Ivan, General Manager at BRK Financial Group.

The Issuer's Market Maker (IMM) program is the participant in the trading system of BVB that has taken on the role of sustaining the liquidity of a financial instrument, based on a contract concluded with the issuer of the respective financial instruments, as well as with BVB.

'We want a significant increase in liquidity on the stock market, and the framework set by the Issuer's Market Maker program proves that opportunities are accessed especially when companies have the necessary environment for development. This shows that the Bucharest Stock Exchange fulfills its role of implementing the most effective solutions for enhancing liquidity, in particular, and the market, in general', stated Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB.

The specific parameters that apply to the IMM activity provided by BRK Financial Group for the shares issued by TeraPlast are available here: http://www.bvb.ro/info/EN_Parametrii_MME_BRK_TRP_wbo.doc.pdf.

Further information regarding the general framework for the IMM Program can be found here:

http://www.bvb.ro/info/Issuer%20s%20Market%20Maker%20Program.pdf.

***

About BRK Financial Group

BRK Financial Group was established as a joint-stock company on October 26, 1994, being one of the largest brokerage companies in Romania. Extensively experienced in the capital market, it is also the first and, up until now, the only financial investment company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the premium category (ticker symbol: BRK). The core activity of BRK Financial Group is structured on two business directions, namely the intermediation segment and the trading segment. In the trading segment, the company operates the transactions on its own account, market-making operations, and structured product transactions, while on the intermediation segment, the company operates the customer transactions, respectively the corporate operations. The management deems future projects to be of importance, considering the triple stance of BRK: investment firm, intermediary and issuer. The high level of competence and experience at all corporate levels of our team allows the company to look confidently ahead into the future.

About TeraPlast

With a tradition of over 120 years, the TeraPlast Group is currently the largest Romanian construction materials producer. The Group comprises of the following companies: TeraPlast, TeraSteel Romania & Serbia, Wetterbest, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Hungary. Starting from April 2019, the recycling business has been spun off in the independent company TeraPlast Recycling.

Since the 2nd of July, 2008, the largest company of the Group - TeraPlast SA - is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the TRP symbol. TeraPlast's shares are included in the following indexes: BET-BK, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR and BET-Plus.