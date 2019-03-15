Log in
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/15/2019 - Three new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from March 18th

03/15/2019 | 10:39am EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that three new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK) will start trading on Monday, March 18th.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Name of financial
instrument

Number

ISIN

Issue date

Maturity date

BRK Dow Turbo Short 26850

500 000

ROTAXX60YJH0

March 6, 2019

June 21, 2019

BRK Dow Turbo Short 27350

500 000

ROTAMV4L4PG6

March 6, 2019

June 21, 2019

BRK Dow Turbo Short 27850

500 000

ROVYXKFIAL98

March 6, 2019

June 21, 2019

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:38:01 UTC
