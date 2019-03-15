Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/15/2019 - Three new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from March 18th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that three new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK) will start trading on Monday, March 18th.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
|
Name of financial
instrument
|
Number
|
ISIN
|
Issue date
|
Maturity date
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 26850
|
500 000
|
ROTAXX60YJH0
|
March 6, 2019
|
June 21, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 27350
|
500 000
|
ROTAMV4L4PG6
|
March 6, 2019
|
June 21, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 27850
|
500 000
|
ROVYXKFIAL98
|
March 6, 2019
|
June 21, 2019
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:38:01 UTC