Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/25/2019 - Ring the Bell with Global Money Week

03/23/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

On the occasion of the Global Money Week, which this year will take place between March 25 - 31, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) together with the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), will organise an official opening of the trading session on March 25th at BVB HQ, 34-36 Carol I Boulevard, 2nd floor.

Global Money Week (GMW), a Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI) initiative, is an annual financial awareness campaign built to inspire children and young people to learn about money matters, livelihoods and entrepreneurship. GMW team believe that today's children and youth should become empowered economic citizens, capable of understanding the importance of saving, and equipped with the skills to be employed and create their own livelihoods. We want young people to learn to manage their money wisely. By empowering children and youth, we can help them create a positive wave that will expand from themselves, to their families and to entire communities.

Opening the trading session at the Bucharest Stock Exchange will beone of the local kick-off events for the Global Money Week. The event is organized by BVB in partnership with the Financial Regulatory Authority.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 00:54:09 UTC
