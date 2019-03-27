Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/27/2019 - Four new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from March 28th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that four new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK) will start trading on Thursday, March 28th.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
|
Name of financial
instrument
|
Number
|
ISIN
|
Issue date
|
Maturity date
|
BRK Dow Turbo Long 22850
|
5 000 000
|
ROGXILA4BUN5
|
March 19, 2019
|
September 20, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Long 24950
|
500 000
|
ROR390KF6FM2
|
March 6, 2019
|
June 21, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 27550
|
5 000 000
|
ROWM1QQ79Q62
|
March 6, 2019
|
September 20, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 27050
|
5 000 000
|
ROCNHQSJHG68
|
March 6, 2019
|
September 20, 2019
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 21:04:01 UTC