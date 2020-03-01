Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/3/2020 - Official opening Norofert listing on BVB AeRO market

Norofert (NRF) shares, the largest producer of ecological inputs in Romania and the first local agro-technology company focused on introducing innovation into the life of Romanian farmers, will start trading, on March 3, on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) AeRO market.

Preliminary agenda of the event

09:00 - 09:50 - Welcome guests & Welcome Coffee

09:50 - 10:00 - Welcome speech, representative of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

10:00 - 10:05 - The bell ringing ceremony

10:05 - 10:15 - Vlad Popescu, CEO & President of Norofert Group

10:15 - 10:25 - Zuzanna Kurek, Cornerstone Communications Partner & CA Member Norofert

10:25 - 10:30 - Virgil Zahan, General Manager, Goldring

10:30 - 10:35 - Alina Radu, Partner, NNDKP

10:35 - 10:50 - Presentation of Norofert Group, Mugur Gabriel Ionel & Iulia Gradinaru, Norofert Group

10:50 - 11:15 - Q&A session with Norofert Group management and partners

11:15 - Final remarks

11:15 - 12:00 - Lunch & Networking

Attending the event is free, but for a good event organizing, please register by filling out the form below.