BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 3/3/2020 - Official opening Norofert listing on BVB AeRO market

03/01/2020 | 07:08pm EST

Norofert (NRF) shares, the largest producer of ecological inputs in Romania and the first local agro-technology company focused on introducing innovation into the life of Romanian farmers, will start trading, on March 3, on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) AeRO market.

Preliminary agenda of the event
09:00 - 09:50 - Welcome guests & Welcome Coffee
09:50 - 10:00 - Welcome speech, representative of the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10:00 - 10:05 - The bell ringing ceremony
10:05 - 10:15 - Vlad Popescu, CEO & President of Norofert Group
10:15 - 10:25 - Zuzanna Kurek, Cornerstone Communications Partner & CA Member Norofert
10:25 - 10:30 - Virgil Zahan, General Manager, Goldring
10:30 - 10:35 - Alina Radu, Partner, NNDKP
10:35 - 10:50 - Presentation of Norofert Group, Mugur Gabriel Ionel & Iulia Gradinaru, Norofert Group
10:50 - 11:15 - Q&A session with Norofert Group management and partners
11:15 - Final remarks
11:15 - 12:00 - Lunch & Networking

Attending the event is free, but for a good event organizing, please register by filling out the form below.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 03 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 00:07:03 UTC
