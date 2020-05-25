Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/25/2020 - Bittnet Systems - the first company that moves from AeRO to the Regulated Market

Bittnet Systems is the first company that moves to the Regulated Market since the launch of the AeRO market, part of the Multilateral Trading System

May 28th will be the last trading day of Bittnet Systems shares on the AeRO market

June 3rd will be the first trading day of Bittnet Systems shares on the Regulated Market

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that in the meeting of Monday, May 25th, BVB Board of Governors approved the listing of Bittnet Systems (BNET) shares on the Regulated Market, Shares Standard Tier. Thus, Bittnet Systems is the first company to enter the Regulated Market from the AeRO market, since AeRO launch, in February 2015, within the Multilateral Trading System.

Bittnet Systems shares will be withdrawn from trading on SMT on May 29th, so that on May 29th and June 2nd will be settled the last trades with the company's shares on the Multilateral Trading System.

The prospectus for the Admission to Trading of Bittnet Systems shares on the Regulated Market was approved on Wednesday, May 20th, by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Bittnet Systems shares will be traded on the Regulated Market as of June 3rd.