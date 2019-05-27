Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA    ROBVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(ROBVB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/27/2019 - Two new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from May 28th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 10:29am EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that two new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK) will start trading on Tuesday, May 28th.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Name of financial
instrument

Number

ISIN

Issue date

Maturity date

BRK Dow Turbo Short 26150

500 000

ROREPKSI1FJ5

May 21, 2019

September 20, 2019

BRK Dow Turbo Short 26350

5 000 000

ROM0GOL453O7

May 21, 2019

September 20, 2019

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
10:29aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/27/2019 - Two new certificates issued by BRK Finan..
PU
05/24BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/24/2019 - The Romanian capital market goes up by 1..
PU
05/24BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/24/2019 - Price correction factor for SIF5 shares ..
PU
05/21BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/21/2019 - Price correction factor for SNP shares i..
PU
05/21BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/21/2019 - More than 250 people took part in the 9t..
PU
05/17BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/17/2019 - Eight certificates issued by Erste Bank ..
PU
05/15BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/15/2019 - BVB announces the 15 finalist companies ..
PU
05/06BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/6/2019 - BVB organizes the ninth edition of the In..
PU
05/04BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/6/2019 - How have the equity funds based on BVB li..
PU
04/30BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 4/30/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trad..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,4  RON
Spread / Average Target 53%
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Lucian-Claudiu Anghel Chairman-Governors Board
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Horia Muntean Head-IT Platforms Development & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA42
CME GROUP INC.-0.11%67 270
ASX LTD28.08%10 289
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-1.82%8 463
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 954
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-3.13%2 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About