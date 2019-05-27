Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/27/2019 - Two new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from May 28th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that two new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group SA (BRK) will start trading on Tuesday, May 28th.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
|
Name of financial
instrument
|
Number
|
ISIN
|
Issue date
|
Maturity date
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 26150
|
500 000
|
ROREPKSI1FJ5
|
May 21, 2019
|
September 20, 2019
|
BRK Dow Turbo Short 26350
|
5 000 000
|
ROM0GOL453O7
|
May 21, 2019
|
September 20, 2019
