Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/29/2019 - Price correction factor for SNG shares in BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices starting from May 30th

05/29/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announces that, starting from the 30th of May 2019, the share price correction factor ci,T for 2018 dividends of S.N.G.N ROMGAZ S.A. (SNG) to be considered in calculating BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices is 1.135919.

The value of ci,T for SNG shares were determined according to the 4.2.4 article of BVB index management rules:

'4.2.4 Distribution of cash dividends

If an index constituent decides to distribute cash dividends to its shareholders, regardless of their source, the price correction factor ci,T is determined as follows:

where

Pi,T-1 : closing price of symbol i at time T-1;

Di,T : gross dividend payable for symbol i, for which time T is the ex-date'

For more information, please feel free to contact us at indices@bvb.ro.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 15:48:09 UTC
