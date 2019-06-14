Log in
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/14/2019 - New structure of the BVB indices effective as of June 24th

0
06/14/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announces that, in accordance with the Index Committee decisions, the new structures of the BVB indices will become effective as of June 24, 2019.

The new BVB index structures, respectively the free float factors (Ffi) and the representation factors (Ri) were determined based on the number of shares and the closing prices on June 14, 2019.

The new structures of BVB indices are detailed in the appendix to this announcement.

For more information, please feel free to contact us at indices@bvb.ro.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 19:18:11 UTC
