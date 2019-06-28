Log in
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/28/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in July 2019

06/28/2019 | 11:41am EDT

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

6/28/2019

Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de

Companies listed on the Alternative Trading

Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate

System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have

pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie

price variation limit in July 2019

maxima admisa a pretului in luna iulie 2019

Simbol / Symbol

Denumire / Name

CUI / Fiscal

Code

1

BNET

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI

21181848

2

IPRU

IPROEB SA Bistrita

566930

* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de

*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator

Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:40:02 UTC
