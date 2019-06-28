Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/28/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in July 2019

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
6/28/2019
Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de
Companies listed on the Alternative Trading
Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate
System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have
pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie
price variation limit in July 2019
maxima admisa a pretului in luna iulie 2019
Simbol / Symbol
Denumire / Name
CUI / Fiscal
Code
1
BNET
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI
21181848
2
IPRU
IPROEB SA Bistrita
566930
* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de
*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator
Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem
