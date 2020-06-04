Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/4/2020 - Norofert corporate bonds will start trading on BVB MTS on June 5th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that on Friday, June 5th, will start trading on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MTS) the corporate bonds issued by Norofert (ticker - NRF25 , ISIN - ROX33LDBCW73), three months after the company's listing on the AeRO market within the BVB MTS.

The characteristics of these bonds are presented in the table below:

Value of the bonds (RON)

Number of bonds

Face value/ bond

Interest

Issue date

Maturity date

11,500,000

115,000

RON 100

8.5% p.a., fixed, payable on a half-yearly basis

January 27th, 2020

January 27th, 2025

The bonds were bought through a private placement by 93 investors (88 individual investors and 5 institutional investors).

The private placement and the admission to trading were carried out by Tradeville, as Authorized Advisor.

The company intends to use the funds attracted for expansion on the US market, more specifically for the approval of products in order to enter the US market. Norofert also intends to use the funds raised as working capital to support the growing demand for the company's products, as well as the growing portfolio of services and product lines.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 09:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
05:06aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/4/2020 - Norofert corporate bonds will start tradi..
PU
06/01BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/1/2020 - 15 new certificates issued by Erste Group..
PU
05/25BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/25/2020 - Bittnet Systems - the first company that..
PU
05/15BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/15/2020 - Price correction factor for BVB and SIF2..
PU
05/13BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/13/2020 - Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will sta..
PU
05/04BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/4/2020 - Artprint corporate bonds will start tradi..
PU
04/29BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA : Proxy Statments
CO
04/28BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 4/28/2020 - Five new certificates issued by Erste Gr..
PU
04/27BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 4/27/2020 - Six new certificates issued by BRK Finan..
PU
04/23BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 4/23/2020 - 24 new certificates issued by Erste Grou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,6 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,95 RON
Last Close Price 24,30 RON
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Radu Hanga President-Governors Board
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Horia Muntean Head-IT Platforms Development & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA-5.81%45
CME GROUP INC.-10.93%66 791
ASX LIMITED12.96%11 907
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.24.15%11 754
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.38.06%11 574
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS9.96%3 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group