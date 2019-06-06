Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/6/2019 - Price correction factor for FP shares in BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices starting from June 7th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announces that, starting from the 7th of June 2019, the share price correction factor ci,T for 2018 dividends of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. (FP) to be considered in calculating BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices is 1.089433.
The value of ci,T for FP shares were determined according to the 4.2.4 article of BVB index management rules:
'4.2.4 Distribution of cash dividends
If an index constituent decides to distribute cash dividends to its shareholders, regardless of their source, the price correction factor ci,T is determined as follows:
where
Pi,T-1 : closing price of symbol i at time T-1;
Di,T : gross dividend payable for symbol i, for which time T is the ex-date'
For more information, please feel free to contact us at indices@bvb.ro.
