Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/7/2019 - Price correction factor for COTE shares in BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices starting from June 10th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announces that, starting from the 10th of June 2019, the share price correction factor c i,T for 2018 dividends of CONPET S.A. (COTE) to be considered in calculating BET-TR and BET-XT-TR indices is 1.099132.

The value of c i,T for COTE shares were determined according to the 4.2.4 article of BVB index management rules:

'4.2.4 Distribution of cash dividends

If an index constituent decides to distribute cash dividends to its shareholders, regardless of their source, the price correction factor c i,T is determined as follows:

where

P i,T-1 : closing price of symbol i at time T-1;

D i,T : gross dividend payable for symbol i, for which time T is the ex-date'

For more information, please feel free to contact us at indices@bvb.ro.