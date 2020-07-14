Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 7/14/2020 - The Romanian Ministry of Public Finance launches the first offer of government bonds for retail investors in the past 4 years. The offer includes 3 issues - two in the national currency and one in euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Romania's Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) has planned to launch the first Government bonds offer from the past four years. The selling offer dedicated to natural investors will unfold between July 15th and August 7th. The offer, which will include 3 issues that will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), is made up of 2 issues denominated in the Romanian currency with a maturity of 2 years, namely 4 years, and one issue denominated in euros with a maturity of 5 years. The issues target exclusively the natural investors, and the minimum subscription value is RON 5,000 for the RON issues, or EUR 1,000 for the EUR issues.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Criterion

RON issue 2022

RON issue 2024

EUR issue 2025

Offering period

July 15 - August 7, 2020

July 15 - August 7, 2020

July 15 - August 7, 2020

Nominal value / government bond

RON 100

RON 100

EUR 100

Minimum subscription value

RON 5,000

RON 5,000

EUR 1,000

Yearly interest rate

4%

4,5%

2%

ISIN

RO5ERS91KH22

RO01NZFW1VW3

ROJQC1L9FV15

Symbol

R2208A

R2408A

R2508AE

Maturity

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2024

August 12, 2025

The Government bonds will be offered in Romania exclusively to resident and non-resident individuals, except for persons who have not reached the age of 18 until the closing date of the offer inclusively.

The intermediation syndicate of the offer is composed of: BTCP (Lead Manager) & Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD.

Also, subscriptions can be made through Eligible Participants, which represent any intermediary (other than BTCP, BCR and BRD) authorized by the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF), which is financial investment company or credit institution accepted as a participant in the trading system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange that signed the commitment regarding the observance of the conditions of the offer and the provisions of the issue prospectus and sent the commitment to the Lead Manager.

The allocation of the government bonds subscribed within the offer will be made on the date of allocation (August 7, 2020), and the final number of government bonds offered will be established by the issuer in consultation with the intermediation syndicate. The orders related to the subscriptions allocated to investors based on the subscriptions validated by the members of the intermediation syndicate / Eligible Participants will be registered in the trading system of BVB dedicated to public offers (government bonds). The allocation of the government bonds by the intermediation syndicate together with the issuer is mandatory and binding on investors.

The date of the registration of trades corresponding to the Offer will be registered in the BVB's system, respectively August 10, 2020.

Further information regarding the offer can be found here:

http://www.bvb.ro/Offers/GovRomaniaIPO_GBonds_2020

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
01:21pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/14/2020 - The Romanian Ministry of Public Finance ..
PU
07/08BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/8/2020 - Six new certificates issued by BRK Financ..
PU
07/02BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/2/2020 - Nine new certificates issued by BRK Finan..
PU
06/15BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/15/2020 - Agroland corporate bonds will start trad..
PU
06/11BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/11/2020 - The freezing on listing of minority stak..
PU
06/04BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/4/2020 - Norofert corporate bonds will start tradi..
PU
06/01BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/1/2020 - 15 new certificates issued by Erste Group..
PU
05/25BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/25/2020 - Bittnet Systems - the first company that..
PU
05/15BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/15/2020 - Price correction factor for BVB and SIF2..
PU
05/13BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 5/13/2020 - Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will sta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 35,0 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net income 2019 6,41 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net cash 2019 102 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
Yield 2019 3,16%
Capitalization 188 M 44,1 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,08 RON
Last Close Price 23,40 RON
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA-9.30%44
CME GROUP INC.-17.70%59 239
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.31.50%12 944
ASX LIMITED6.98%11 394
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.05%9 729
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS15.30%3 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group