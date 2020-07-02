Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 7/2/2020 - Nine new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading as of July 3rd
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT
Bucharest Stock Exchange ( BVB) informs that nine new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group ( BRK) will start trading on Friday, July 3 rd, 2020.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
Name of financial instrument
Number
ISIN
Issue date
Maturity date
BRK Dow Turbo Long 23150
(BKDOWTL99)
500,000
RO73E2MDXRU1
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Long 23850
(BKDOWTLA1)
5,000,000
ROAE053EUWZ9
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Long 24450
(BKDOWTLA2)
500,000
ROA87OFUUY24
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 26950
(BKDOWTSA6)
500,000
ROVQC1D4PKD2
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 27450
(BKDOWTSA5)
5,000,000
ROTMWULO1SS5
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 28050
(BKDOWTSA4)
500,000
ROW4VT1USE20
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 28650
(BKDOWTSA3)
5,000,000
ROXYO175EX07
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 29250
(BKDOWTSA2)
500,000
RO106YTJMWT0
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 29850
(BKDOWTSA1)
5,000,000
RO2LTAKI2DJ6
June 23rd, 2020
Open End
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
