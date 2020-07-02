Log in
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 7/2/2020 - Nine new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading as of July 3rd

07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that nine new certificates of SSIF BRK Financial Group (BRK) will start trading on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Name of financial instrument

Number

ISIN

Issue date

Maturity date

BRK Dow Turbo Long 23150
(BKDOWTL99)

500,000

RO73E2MDXRU1

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Long 23850
(BKDOWTLA1)

5,000,000

ROAE053EUWZ9

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Long 24450
(BKDOWTLA2)

500,000

ROA87OFUUY24

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 26950
(BKDOWTSA6)

500,000

ROVQC1D4PKD2

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 27450
(BKDOWTSA5)

5,000,000

ROTMWULO1SS5

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 28050
(BKDOWTSA4)

500,000

ROW4VT1USE20

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 28650
(BKDOWTSA3)

5,000,000

ROXYO175EX07

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 29250
(BKDOWTSA2)

500,000

RO106YTJMWT0

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 29850
(BKDOWTSA1)

5,000,000

RO2LTAKI2DJ6

June 23rd, 2020

Open End

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 35,0 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
Net income 2019 6,41 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
Net cash 2019 102 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
Yield 2019 3,16%
Capitalization 193 M 44,9 M 45,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 94,0%
