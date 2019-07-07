Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 7/9/2019 - Shares of iHunt start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Shares of iHunt, the first online retailer and smartphone producer, will start trading on the alternative trading system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of July 9th.

Preliminary agenda of the event:

9:30 - 9:45 Welcome guests and registration

9:45 - 10:30 Official opening

- Cezar Stroe, CEO and majority shareholder of iHunt

- Irina Anghel, Director Consulting Department Goldring

- Q & A session

10:30 - 11:00 Networking

iHunt technology Import Export Ploiesti, direct importer of mobile phones and accessories from China, was established in 2015, had two employees and a share capital of RON 200. By the end of 2018, the company had 25 employees, a share capital of RON 1.4 million and a turnover of over RON 24 million.

The strategic objective of the company is to become, over a 2-year timespan, the largest direct importer of Chinese mobile phones under its own brand, included in the portfolio of major local operators. The company manages the online store www.ihunt.ro.