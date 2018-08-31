Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 8/31/2018 - Investia Finance corporate bonds worth RON 2.2 million will start trading on the Alternative Trading System of Bucharest Stock Exchange on September 3rd

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that the corporate bonds of Investia Finance S.A., symbol INV23, will start trading on the Alternative Trading System of BVB from September 3, 2018.

The issue comprises 22,540 bonds, non-guaranteed, RON denominated, with a nominal value of RON 100 and a total value of RON 2.254 million. The yearly interest rate is 7 percent, and the maturity date is March, 2023.

Investia Finance was funded in 2009 and it became a corporation in 2016. The company's main activity is related to auxiliary activities to financial intermediation. For the first six months of the year 2018, the firm posted a turnover of over RON 3 million and a net profit in excess of RON 430,000. The company's main shareholder is AVIGO INVEST S.A., which retains a take of 81.88% in Investia Finance.