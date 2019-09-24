Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 9/24/2019 - Dividends boost the Romanian capital market which goes up by 36 percent in the first 8 months while the total trading value for equities accounts for almost EUR 1.5 billion

The Romanian capital market continues to post robust growth in the first 8 months as the BET-TR index, which includes the dividends paid by the companies from the BET index, has spiked up 36 percent since the beginning of the year.

Eight months into the year, the total trading value for equities amounted to EUR 1.46 billion.

Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO: The evolution of the capital market confirms its attractive fundamentals. So it is not a coincidence that we are here, it is just a reconfirmation that there are solid growth bases. Market performance aside, it is important for investors to be up to date with the plans we have for its development because we will announce new further steps that will lead in this direction.

Lucian Anghel, BVB President: Romania has repeatedly proven that it is a market that has matured and can return to accelerated growth rates even after periods of stress generated by high volatility. Moreover, the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, has reported positive yearly performances in RON equivalent every year since its launch, a performance which is difficult to match.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) continued to grow at a fast, robust pace as all the indices posted double-digit growth rates in the first 8 months this year. The BET index, which mirrors the evolution of the most-traded 16 companies except for the Financial Investment Companies, went up by 25 percent in the first 8 months. The BET-Total Return (BET-TR) index, which also includes the dividend paid by the companies included in the BET index, has spiked up 36 percent up since the beginning of the year. The performance of the local capital market chiefly relied on high dividend yields coupled with the financial results on the like-side of investors.

The total trading value for equities amounted to EUR 1.46 billion from the beginning of the year until the end of August. At the end of the first 8 months, the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB amounted to EUR 21.8 billion, while the capitalization of all the companies listed on the Main Market of BVB accounted for EUR 34.6 billion at the end of the last trading session from August.