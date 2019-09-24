Log in
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 9/24/2019 - Dividends boost the Romanian capital market which goes up by 36 percent in the first 8 months while the total trading value for equities accounts for almost EUR 1.5 billion

09/24/2019
  • The Romanian capital market continues to post robust growth in the first 8 months as the BET-TR index, which includes the dividends paid by the companies from the BET index, has spiked up 36 percent since the beginning of the year.
  • Eight months into the year, the total trading value for equities amounted to EUR 1.46 billion.
  • Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO: The evolution of the capital market confirms its attractive fundamentals. So it is not a coincidence that we are here, it is just a reconfirmation that there are solid growth bases. Market performance aside, it is important for investors to be up to date with the plans we have for its development because we will announce new further steps that will lead in this direction.
  • Lucian Anghel, BVB President: Romania has repeatedly proven that it is a market that has matured and can return to accelerated growth rates even after periods of stress generated by high volatility. Moreover, the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, has reported positive yearly performances in RON equivalent every year since its launch, a performance which is difficult to match.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) continued to grow at a fast, robust pace as all the indices posted double-digit growth rates in the first 8 months this year. The BET index, which mirrors the evolution of the most-traded 16 companies except for the Financial Investment Companies, went up by 25 percent in the first 8 months. The BET-Total Return (BET-TR) index, which also includes the dividend paid by the companies included in the BET index, has spiked up 36 percent up since the beginning of the year. The performance of the local capital market chiefly relied on high dividend yields coupled with the financial results on the like-side of investors.

Great news for the investors on BVB keep on coming. 'The evolution of the capital market confirms its attractive fundamentals. So it is not a coincidence that we are here, it is just a reconfirmation that there are solid growth bases. Market performance aside, it is important for investors to be up to date with the plans we have for its development because we will announce new further steps that will lead in this direction', said Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB.

'Romania has repeatedly proven that it is a market that has matured and can return to accelerated growth rates even after periods of stress generated by high volatility. Moreover, the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, has reported positive yearly performances in RON equivalent every year since its launch, a performance which is difficult to match', said Lucian Anghel, President of the Board of Governors of BVB.

The total trading value for equities amounted to EUR 1.46 billion from the beginning of the year until the end of August. At the end of the first 8 months, the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB amounted to EUR 21.8 billion, while the capitalization of all the companies listed on the Main Market of BVB accounted for EUR 34.6 billion at the end of the last trading session from August.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:21:01 UTC
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 42,4 M
EBIT 2019 12,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 4,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,76x
Capitalization 208 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,35  RON
Last Close Price 25,90  RON
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman-Governors Board
Director-Operational Department
CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA48
CME GROUP INC.12.24%75 612
ASX LTD36.55%10 728
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC2.73%8 954
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 369
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-10.03%1 989
