BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 9/29/2018 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in October 2018

09/28/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

9/28/2018

Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie maxima admisa a pretului in luna Octombrie 2018

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGECompanies listed on the Alternative Trading System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have price variation limit in October 2018

Simbol / Symbol

Denumire / Name

CUI / Fiscal Code

1

ARCV

IMOTRUST SA ARAD

1680630

2

BNET

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI

21181848

3

IPRU

IPROEB SA Bistrita

566930

4

LIH

LIFE IS HARD S.A.

16336490

5

PRSN

PROSPECTIUNI SA BUCURESTI

1552801

* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem

*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:16:07 UTC
