Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 9/29/2018 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in October 2018

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.
9/28/2018
Societati listate pe Sistemul Alternativ de Tranzactionare (sectiunea instrumente listate pe ATS)* carora li se aplica intervalul de variatie maxima admisa a pretului in luna Octombrie 2018
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGECompanies listed on the Alternative Trading System (Listed on ATS section)*, that have price variation limit in October 2018
|
Simbol / Symbol
|
Denumire / Name
|
CUI / Fiscal Code
|
1
|
ARCV
|
IMOTRUST SA ARAD
|
1680630
|
2
|
BNET
|
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA BUCURESTI
|
21181848
|
3
|
IPRU
|
IPROEB SA Bistrita
|
566930
|
4
|
LIH
|
LIFE IS HARD S.A.
|
16336490
|
5
|
PRSN
|
PROSPECTIUNI SA BUCURESTI
|
1552801
* in conformitate cu Art. 15, Titlul III din Codul Bursei de Valori Bucuresti - Operator de Sistem
*Art. 15, Title III of the BVB Rulebook - System Operator
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:16:07 UTC