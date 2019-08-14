Buru Energy : Operations Update

ASX Announcement

15 August 2019

Operations Update

Ungani Production:

Oil lifting from Wyndham completed on 11 August 2019 for 75,413 barrels (gross)

Ungani Oilfield production continues to average ~960 to 1,000 bopd (gross)

Facility upgrade works to accommodate anticipated production from new wells close to completion

Production Drilling Operations:

ASX: BRU

Ungani 7H well to be drilled immediately after Adoxa 1

Ungani 6H liner setting preparations advanced with equipment in transit

Coil tubing operations planned to commence on U6H and U7H in October following completion of U7

Exploration and Appraisal:

Adoxa 1 potential oil zone identified and cased hole testing to follow

Rafael 1 sole risk notice issued for potential Buru 100% drilling program

Miani 1 (Hotdog) heritage clearances received and site preparations well advanced

Other operations at Ungani North, Blina and Yulleroo on track

The latest lifting of oil from the Wyndham storage tank (the first with the Joint Venture's new offtake partner Petro-Diamond Singapore Pte Ltd) was completed on 11 August by the MT Ribe Maersk. The lifting was for 75,413bbls (gross) at a provisional FOB price of ~A$80bbl. Buru's 50% revenue share from this lifting totalled US$2.06M or A$3.03M.

The provisional price reflects the recent declines in the Brent crude price, partly offset by the decline in the Australian dollar.

Oil production from the Ungani Oilfield continues to average from 960 to 1,000 barrels per day (gross) with ongoing minor well interventions and maintenance being carried out.

Work to upgrade the fluid handling capacity of the production facility for the anticipated production from Ungani 6H and Ungani 7H is close to completion and is on time and on budget.

Ungani 7H

In light of the issues encountered in Ungani 6H, the drilling program for Ungani 7H has been modified. These modifications include larger casing sizes to provide more flexibility if similar losses and shale instability problems to those seen in Ungani 6H are encountered. The NGD 405 rig mechanical and crew performance has also been substantially enhanced since the problems encountered on Ungani 6H, with excellent rig performance on the Adoxa 1 well.

Consequently, the Joint Venture has now agreed to drill Ungani 7H immediately after Adoxa

1. This will allow the coil tubing operations on both wells to be carried out consecutively as originally planned and will provide significant cost savings and operational flexibility.

