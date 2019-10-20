Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Buru Energy Limited    BRU   AU000000BRU3

BURU ENERGY LIMITED

(BRU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
0.265 AUD   --.--%
06:06pBURU ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
10/16BURU ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report - September 2019
PU
10/15BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Miani 1
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buru Energy : Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

ASX Announcement

21 October 2019

Operations Update

Miani 1

The Miani 1 well has been drilled ahead to a total depth of 2,689 metres as of 6:00 pm on 20 October.

The well encountered a thick section of tight limestones with intermittent dolomite and hydrothermally mineralised zones. The anticipated sections of vuggy porosity from hydrothermal alteration do not appear to be developed in the well.

Minor hydrocarbon shows have been encountered in several zones and these will be ASX:evaluatedBRU by the planned wireline logging program.

The current operation on the well is pulling out of the hole in preparation for running wireline logs.

A further update will be provided after the wireline logs have been obtained and interpreted.

Ungani 7H: Coil tubing operations

The equipment required for the planned underbalanced coil tubing drilling operations on Ungani 7H and Ungani 6H has been mobilised to the Ungani location.

The contractors on site include the coil tubing unit, directional drilling services, testing and well control, fluid (including crude oil) pumping services and camp and catering services.

Operations on Ungani 7H have commenced after successful rigging up and pressure testing of all equipment. The coil tubing string has been run in the hole and the current operation is drilling out the casing shoe using water as the drilling fluid. Crude oil from the Ungani facility will be introduced into the drilling system for the underbalanced drilling of the horizontal reservoir section once this initial operation is completed.

It is planned that the first horizontal section will be completed during the coming week and a second lateral is then planned to be drilled from the same wellbore.

At the completion of the Ungani 7H operations the coil tubing unit will be moved to the Ungani 6H well to run the expandable liner. The personnel and components that are not required for the liner operation will be demobilised while this operation is taking place and will be remobilised once the liner operation is completed, which is expected to take 7 to 10 days.

It is expected that all of these operations will be completed by the end of November and the Ungani 6H and 7H wells will then be immediately brought onto production.

Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.

For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:

Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800

Freecall: 1800 337 330

Email: info@buruenergy.com

1

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

Subsurface location of Ungani 7H and Ungani 6H

Coil tubing operations at Ungani7H

2

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Disclaimer

Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURU ENERGY LIMITED
06:06pBURU ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
10/16BURU ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report - September 2019
PU
10/15BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Miani 1
AQ
10/14BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1
PU
10/07BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1
PU
10/03BURU ENERGY : Miani 1 Exploration Well Spuds
PU
09/25BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
09/23BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09/18BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
09/16BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 14,7 M
EBIT 2019 -4,80 M
Net income 2019 -3,70 M
Finance 2019 36,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -33,1x
P/E ratio 2020 88,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart BURU ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Buru Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURU ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  AUD
Last Close Price 0,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Charles Streitberg Executive Chairman
Kris Waddington Chief Operating Officer
Shane McDermott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Eve Alexandra Howell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert A. Willes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURU ENERGY LIMITED29.27%78
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.54%59 892
EOG RESOURCES INC.-23.44%37 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.29%36 182
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.39%30 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group