Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Adoxa 1

ASX Announcement
13 August 2019
Adoxa 1 - Weekly drilling report
Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Adoxa 1 exploration well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 13 August 2019.
Since the last report on Thursday 8 August 2019, the well has been drilled ahead in 152 mm (6 inch) hole from 1,916 metres to total depth of 2,300 metres. No further significant hydrocarbon (oil) shows were encountered.
The current operation is running wireline logs to total depth to evaluate the significance of
ASX: BRU
the hydrocarbon indications encountered in the well.
The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.
Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.
For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:
Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800
Freecall: 1800 337 330
Email: info@buruenergy.com
Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement
Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.
1
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Weekly Well Operations Report - Adoxa 1
|
|
|
|
The Adoxa 1 well is located in Exploration License EP428 in the
|
|
Permit
|
|
Canning Basin of northwestern
|
Western Australia. The well is
|
|
|
located 120 kms east of Broome and 20 kms northeast of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ungani oilfield.
|
|
|
Well Surface Location
|
|
Latitude: 17° 55' 44.6641"S
|
Northing: 8,017,628 mN
|
|
|
Longitude: 123° 20' 34.9175"E
|
Easting: 536,329 mE
|
|
|
|
|
Buru Energy's Interest
|
|
Buru Energy Limited holds a 50% interest in the well and in EP428
|
|
|
and is the operator of the permit and the well.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Progress Report
|
|
13 August 2019 (AWST)
|
|
|
Current Depth (Total Depth)
|
|
2,300 metres
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
24 July 2019
|
|
|
Days Since Commencement
|
|
20 days
|
|
|
|
|
The objective of the well is conventional oil in potentially stacked
|
|
|
|
Reeves Formation clastic reservoirs in a similar section to where oil
|
|
Target Formation
|
|
was recovered at the Ungani Far West 1 well. The Anderson
|
|
|
|
Formation clastic reservoirs are a deeper secondary conventional oil
|
|
|
|
target.
|
|
|
Operations Since Last Progress
|
|
Since the last report on Thursday 8 August 2019, the well has been
|
|
|
drilled ahead in 152 mm (6 inch) hole from 1,916 metres to total
|
|
Report
|
|
|
|
depth of 2,300 metres.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrocarbons Indications
|
|
No further significant hydrocarbon (oil) shows were encountered
|
|
|
since the last report on Thursday 8 August 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The current operation is running wireline logs to total depth to
|
|
Forward Operations
|
|
evaluate the significance of the hydrocarbon indications
|
|
|
|
encountered in the well.
|
2
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
3
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Disclaimer
Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:36:06 UTC