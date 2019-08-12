Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Adoxa 1

ASX Announcement

13 August 2019

Adoxa 1 - Weekly drilling report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Adoxa 1 exploration well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 13 August 2019.

Since the last report on Thursday 8 August 2019, the well has been drilled ahead in 152 mm (6 inch) hole from 1,916 metres to total depth of 2,300 metres. No further significant hydrocarbon (oil) shows were encountered.

The current operation is running wireline logs to total depth to evaluate the significance of

the hydrocarbon indications encountered in the well.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

