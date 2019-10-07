Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1

ASX Announcement
8 October 2019
Miani 1 - Weekly drilling report
Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Miani 1 exploration well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 8 October 2019.
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 244 mm (9-5/8 inch) hole with the casing while drilling system to a section depth of 851 metres and the 194 mm (7-5/8 inch)
surface casing has been cemented in place.
ASX: BRU
The well has then been drilled ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 974 metres. The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole through the objective reservoir sections to a planned total measured depth of 2,400 metres.
The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.
Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement
Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.
Weekly Well Operations Report - Miani 1
|
|
|
|
|
The Miani 1 well is located in Production License L8 in the Canning
|
|
Permit
|
|
Basin of northwestern Western Australia. The well is located 70 kms
|
|
|
east of the town of Derby and 30 kms northwest of the Blina oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
field.
|
|
|
|
Well Surface Location
|
|
Latitude: 17° 30' 8.3341"S
|
Northing: 8,064,446 mN
|
|
|
Longitude: 124° 14' 26.7657"E
|
Easting: 631,723 mE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buru Energy's Interest
|
|
Buru Energy Limited holds a 100% interest in the well and in L8,
|
|
|
and is the operator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Progress Report
|
|
8 October 2019 (AWST)
|
|
|
|
Proposed Total Depth
|
|
+/- 2,400 metres MDRT
|
|
|
|
Current Depth
|
|
974 metres
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
2 October 2019
|
|
|
|
Days Since Commencement
|
|
6 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The objective of the well is conventional oil hosted in a stratigraphic
|
|
Target Formation
|
|
trap interpreted to have been formed by a fault bounded collapse
|
|
|
feature enhanced by hydrothermal dolomitisation of the Nullara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reefal carbonates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 244 mm (9-
|
|
|
|
|
5/8 inch) hole with the casing while drilling system to a section
|
|
Operations Since Last Progress
|
|
depth of 851 metres and the 194 mm (7-5/8 inch) surface casing
|
|
Report
|
|
has been cemented in place. The well has then been drilled ahead
|
|
|
|
|
in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of
|
|
|
|
|
974 metres.
|
|
|
|
Hydrocarbons Indications
|
|
None - None expected.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 171 mm (6-
|
|
Forward Operations
|
|
3/4 inch) hole through the objective reservoir sections to a planned
|
|
|
|
|
total measured depth of 2,400 metres.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miani 1 location map
