Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1

8 October 2019

Miani 1 - Weekly drilling report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Miani 1 exploration well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 8 October 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 244 mm (9-5/8 inch) hole with the casing while drilling system to a section depth of 851 metres and the 194 mm (7-5/8 inch)

surface casing has been cemented in place.

The well has then been drilled ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 974 metres. The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole through the objective reservoir sections to a planned total measured depth of 2,400 metres.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

