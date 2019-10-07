Log in
BURU ENERGY LIMITED

(BRU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/06
0.26 AUD   -1.89%
BURU ENERGY : Miani 1 Exploration Well Spuds
PU
BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1

10/07/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

ASX Announcement

8 October 2019

Miani 1 - Weekly drilling report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Miani 1 exploration well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 8 October 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 244 mm (9-5/8 inch) hole with the casing while drilling system to a section depth of 851 metres and the 194 mm (7-5/8 inch)

surface casing has been cemented in place.

ASX: BRU

The well has then been drilled ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 974 metres. The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole through the objective reservoir sections to a planned total measured depth of 2,400 metres.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.

For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:

Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800

Freecall: 1800 337 330

Email: info@buruenergy.com

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

1

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Weekly Well Operations Report - Miani 1

The Miani 1 well is located in Production License L8 in the Canning

Permit

Basin of northwestern Western Australia. The well is located 70 kms

east of the town of Derby and 30 kms northwest of the Blina oil

field.

Well Surface Location

Latitude: 17° 30' 8.3341"S

Northing: 8,064,446 mN

Longitude: 124° 14' 26.7657"E

Easting: 631,723 mE

Buru Energy's Interest

Buru Energy Limited holds a 100% interest in the well and in L8,

and is the operator.

Date of Progress Report

8 October 2019 (AWST)

Proposed Total Depth

+/- 2,400 metres MDRT

Current Depth

974 metres

Commencement Date

2 October 2019

Days Since Commencement

6 days

The objective of the well is conventional oil hosted in a stratigraphic

Target Formation

trap interpreted to have been formed by a fault bounded collapse

feature enhanced by hydrothermal dolomitisation of the Nullara

reefal carbonates.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 244 mm (9-

5/8 inch) hole with the casing while drilling system to a section

Operations Since Last Progress

depth of 851 metres and the 194 mm (7-5/8 inch) surface casing

Report

has been cemented in place. The well has then been drilled ahead

in 171 mm (6-3/4 inch) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of

974 metres.

Hydrocarbons Indications

None - None expected.

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 171 mm (6-

Forward Operations

3/4 inch) hole through the objective reservoir sections to a planned

total measured depth of 2,400 metres.

Miani 1 location map

2

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Disclaimer

Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:06:04 UTC
