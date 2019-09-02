Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

ASX Announcement
3 September 2019
Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report
Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 3 September 2019.
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 12¼ inch (311 mm) hole to a section depth of 882 metres and the 9⅝ inch (244 mm) casing string has been run and cemented
to 880 metres. The well has then been drilled ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a depth
ASX: BRU
as at 0600 hours today of 1,281 metres.
The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres.
The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.
Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.
For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:
Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800
Freecall: 1800 337 330
Email: info@buruenergy.com
Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement
Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.
1
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H
|
|
|
|
|
The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the
|
|
Permit
|
|
Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.
|
|
|
The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Surface Location
|
|
Latitude:
|
17° 59' 38.9"S
|
Northing:
|
8,010,455 mN
|
|
|
Longitude:
|
123° 09' 40.0"E
|
Easting:
|
517,056 mE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buru Energy's Interest
|
|
Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and
|
|
|
is the Operator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Progress Report
|
|
3 September 2019 at 06:00am (AWST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed Total Depth
|
|
+/- 2,275 metres MDRT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Depth
|
|
1,281 metres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
26 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days Since
|
|
8 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target Formation
|
|
The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in
|
|
|
the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 12¼ inch
|
|
Operations Since Last
|
|
(311 mm) hole to a section depth of 882 metres and the 9⅝ inch
|
|
|
(244 mm) casing string has been run and cemented to 880 metres.
|
|
Progress Report
|
|
|
|
The well has then been drilled ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a depth as at 0600 hours today of 1,281 metres.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrocarbons Indications
|
|
None - None expected.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward Operations
|
|
The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216
|
|
|
mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NGD 405 rig
2
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Disclaimer
Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:49:01 UTC