BURU ENERGY LIMITED

(BRU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
0.25 AUD   -1.96%
08:50pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
08/30BURU ENERGY : Half Year Accounts
PU
08/27BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Ungani 7H Development Well Spuds
AQ
Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

09/02/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

ASX Announcement

3 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 3 September 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 12¼ inch (311 mm) hole to a section depth of 882 metres and the 9⅝ inch (244 mm) casing string has been run and cemented

to 880 metres. The well has then been drilled ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a depth

as at 0600 hours today of 1,281 metres.

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

www.buruenergy.com

For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:

Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800

Freecall: 1800 337 330

Email: info@buruenergy.com

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H

The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the

Permit

Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.

The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the

Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.

Well Surface Location

Latitude:

17° 59' 38.9"S

Northing:

8,010,455 mN

Longitude:

123° 09' 40.0"E

Easting:

517,056 mE

Buru Energy's Interest

Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and

is the Operator.

Date of Progress Report

3 September 2019 at 06:00am (AWST)

Proposed Total Depth

+/- 2,275 metres MDRT

Current Depth

1,281 metres

Commencement Date

26 August 2019

Days Since

8 days

Commencement

Target Formation

The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in

the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in 12¼ inch

Operations Since Last

(311 mm) hole to a section depth of 882 metres and the 9⅝ inch

(244 mm) casing string has been run and cemented to 880 metres.

Progress Report

The well has then been drilled ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to

a depth as at 0600 hours today of 1,281 metres.

Hydrocarbons Indications

None - None expected.

Forward Operations

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216

mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres.

NGD 405 rig

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:49:01 UTC
