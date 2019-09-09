Log in
BURU ENERGY LIMITED

(BRU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/09
0.26 AUD   +4.00%
09:27pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
11:22aBURU ENERGY : Lifting of WA Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation Moratorium
AQ
09/06BURU ENERGY : Operations Update
AQ
Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

09/09/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

ASX Announcement

10 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 10 September 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 2,037 metres building hole angle as planned. Drilling progress to

date has been in line with expectations and has included a trip to change out the bottom

ASX: BRU

hole assembly and to condition the hole prior to drilling into the shale zone in the deviated hole section.

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres prior to running 7 inch (178 mm) casing followed by a 4½ inch (114 mm) liner to TD. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well and the reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.

For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:

Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800

Freecall: 1800 337 330

Email: info@buruenergy.com

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

1

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H

The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the

Permit

Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.

The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the

Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.

Well Surface Location

Latitude:

17° 59' 38.9"S

Northing:

8,010,455 mN

Longitude:

123° 09' 40.0"E

Easting:

517,056 mE

Buru Energy's Interest

Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and

is the Operator.

Date of Progress Report

10 September 2019 at 06:00am (AWST)

Proposed Total Depth

+/- 2,275 metres MDRT

Current Depth

2,037 metres

Commencement Date

26 August 2019

Days Since

15 days

Commencement

Target Formation

The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in

the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch

(216 mm) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 2,037 metres

Operations Since Last

building hole angle as planned. Drilling progress to date has been

Progress Report

in line with expectations and has included a trip to change out the

bottom hole assembly and to condition the hole prior to drilling into

the shale zone in the deviated hole section.

Hydrocarbons Indications

None - None expected.

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216

mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres prior to running

Forward Operations

7 inch (178 mm) casing followed by a 4½ inch (114 mm) liner to

TD. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well and the

reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

NGD 405 rig

2

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Disclaimer

Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:26:02 UTC
