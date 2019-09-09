Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

ASX Announcement

10 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 10 September 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 2,037 metres building hole angle as planned. Drilling progress to

date has been in line with expectations and has included a trip to change out the bottom

hole assembly and to condition the hole prior to drilling into the shale zone in the deviated hole section.

The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres prior to running 7 inch (178 mm) casing followed by a 4½ inch (114 mm) liner to TD. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well and the reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

