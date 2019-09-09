Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

ASX Announcement
10 September 2019
Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report
Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 10 September 2019.
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 2,037 metres building hole angle as planned. Drilling progress to
date has been in line with expectations and has included a trip to change out the bottom
ASX: BRU
hole assembly and to condition the hole prior to drilling into the shale zone in the deviated hole section.
The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres prior to running 7 inch (178 mm) casing followed by a 4½ inch (114 mm) liner to TD. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well and the reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.
The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.
Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.
For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:
Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800
Freecall: 1800 337 330
Email: info@buruenergy.com
Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement
Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.
1
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H
|
|
|
|
|
The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the
|
|
Permit
|
|
Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.
|
|
|
The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Surface Location
|
|
Latitude:
|
17° 59' 38.9"S
|
Northing:
|
8,010,455 mN
|
|
|
Longitude:
|
123° 09' 40.0"E
|
Easting:
|
517,056 mE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buru Energy's Interest
|
|
Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and
|
|
|
is the Operator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Progress Report
|
|
10 September 2019 at 06:00am (AWST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed Total Depth
|
|
+/- 2,275 metres MDRT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Depth
|
|
2,037 metres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
26 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days Since
|
|
15 days
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target Formation
|
|
The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in
|
|
|
the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch
|
|
|
|
|
(216 mm) hole to a depth as at 0600 hours today of 2,037 metres
|
|
Operations Since Last
|
|
building hole angle as planned. Drilling progress to date has been
|
|
Progress Report
|
|
in line with expectations and has included a trip to change out the
|
|
|
|
|
bottom hole assembly and to condition the hole prior to drilling into
|
|
|
|
|
the shale zone in the deviated hole section.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrocarbons Indications
|
|
None - None expected.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The forward operation is to continue to drill ahead in 8½ inch (216
|
|
|
|
|
mm) hole to a planned section TD of ~2,275 metres prior to running
|
|
Forward Operations
|
|
7 inch (178 mm) casing followed by a 4½ inch (114 mm) liner to
|
|
|
|
|
TD. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well and the
|
|
|
|
|
reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NGD 405 rig
2
|
Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005
|
1800 337 330
|
info@buruenergy.com
|
ABN 71 130 651 437
Disclaimer
Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:26:02 UTC