Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

17 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well as at 0600 hours Tuesday 17 September 2019.

Since the last report, the well has been drilled ahead in in 8½ inch (216 mm) hole to a total measured depth of 2,235 metres (total vertical depth of 2,140 metres) and 7 inch (178 mm) casing has been run and cemented to a measured depth of 2,226 metres.

The top of the Ungani Dolomite reservoir is interpreted from drill rate and drill cuttings to have been encountered as prognosed at 2,224.4 metres measured depth with good to excellent oil shows observed, and the 7 inch casing was set into the top of the dolomite reservoir as planned.

The current operation is carrying out a routine BOP function test with the forward operation as planned to run a 4½ inch (114 mm) cemented liner into to the top of the dolomite to provide an appropriate casing size for the coil tubing drilling operation. The NGD405 rig will then be demobilised from the well to the Miani 1 location and the reservoir section will be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

The weekly drilling progress report for the well is attached.

