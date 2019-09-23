Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

ASX Announcement
24 September 2019
Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report
Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well.
Since the last report and following the successful 7 inch (178 mm) casing operations, two metres of new formation has been drilled in 6 inch (152 mm) hole to a total measured depth
of 2,237 metres (total vertical depth of 2,142 metres). A 4½ inch (114 mm) liner has then
been run and cemented into to the top of the dolomite at 2,236 metres measured depth. This provides the appropriate casing size for the reservoir section to be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.
The NGD405 rig was released from the Ungani 7H well on 21 September and is currently being mobilised to the Miani 1 well location. This rig move is expected to take 10 - 12 days and an ASX release will be made when drilling operations commence at Miani 1.
The final weekly drilling progress report for Ungani 7H is attached. Coiled tubing operations at Ungani are planned to commence later next month and further progress reports will be made then.
Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H
The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the
Permit
Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.
The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the
Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.
Well Surface Location
Latitude:
17° 59' 38.9"S
Northing:
8,010,455 mN
Longitude:
123° 09' 40.0"E
Easting:
517,056 mE
Buru Energy's Interest
Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and
is the Operator.
Total Measured Depth
2,237 metres (2,142 metres TVD)
Commencement Date
26 August 2019
Date of Rig Release
21 September 2019
|
26 days
Target Formation
The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in
|
the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.
Since the last report and following the successful 7 inch (178 mm)
casing operations, two metres of new formation was drilled in 6 inch
(152 mm) hole to a total measured depth of 2,237 metres (total
vertical depth of 2,142 metres). A 4½ inch (114 mm) liner has then
been run and cemented into to the top of the dolomite at 2,236
metres measured depth. This provides the appropriate casing size
|
|
The NGD405 rig was released from the Ungani 7H well on 21
September and is currently being mobilised to the Miani 1 well
location. This rig move is expected to take 10 - 12 days and an
ASX release will be made when drilling operations commence at
Miani 1.
|
Coiled tubing operations at Ungani are planned to commence later
next month and further progress reports will be made then.
|
NGD 405 rig
