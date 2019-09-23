Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

ASX Announcement

24 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well.

Since the last report and following the successful 7 inch (178 mm) casing operations, two metres of new formation has been drilled in 6 inch (152 mm) hole to a total measured depth

of 2,237 metres (total vertical depth of 2,142 metres). A 4½ inch (114 mm) liner has then

been run and cemented into to the top of the dolomite at 2,236 metres measured depth. This provides the appropriate casing size for the reservoir section to be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

The NGD405 rig was released from the Ungani 7H well on 21 September and is currently being mobilised to the Miani 1 well location. This rig move is expected to take 10 - 12 days and an ASX release will be made when drilling operations commence at Miani 1.

The final weekly drilling progress report for Ungani 7H is attached. Coiled tubing operations at Ungani are planned to commence later next month and further progress reports will be made then.

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

