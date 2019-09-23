Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Buru Energy Limited    BRU   AU000000BRU3

BURU ENERGY LIMITED

(BRU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
0.285 AUD   +1.79%
09:57pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09/18BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
09/16BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buru Energy : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

ASX Announcement

24 September 2019

Ungani 7H - Weekly Drilling Report

Buru Energy Limited (Buru Energy) provides the following update on operations at the Ungani 7H well.

Since the last report and following the successful 7 inch (178 mm) casing operations, two metres of new formation has been drilled in 6 inch (152 mm) hole to a total measured depth

of 2,237 metres (total vertical depth of 2,142 metres). A 4½ inch (114 mm) liner has then

ASX: BRU

been run and cemented into to the top of the dolomite at 2,236 metres measured depth. This provides the appropriate casing size for the reservoir section to be drilled underbalanced with coiled tubing.

The NGD405 rig was released from the Ungani 7H well on 21 September and is currently being mobilised to the Miani 1 well location. This rig move is expected to take 10 - 12 days and an ASX release will be made when drilling operations commence at Miani 1.

The final weekly drilling progress report for Ungani 7H is attached. Coiled tubing operations at Ungani are planned to commence later next month and further progress reports will be made then.

Visit www.buruenergy.comfor information on Buru Energy's current and future activities.

For investor inquiries please contact Buru Energy:

Telephone: +61 8 9215 1800

Freecall: 1800 337 330

Email: info@buruenergy.com

Qualified Petroleum Resources Evaluator Statement

Except where otherwise noted, information in this release related to exploration and production results and petroleum resources is based on information compiled by Eric Streitberg who is an employee of Buru Energy Limited. Mr Streitberg is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and a member and Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has over 40 years of relevant experience. Mr Streitberg consents to the inclusion of the information in this document.

1

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Weekly Well Operations Report - Ungani 7H

The Ungani 7H well is located in Production License L 20 in the

Permit

Canning Basin of northwestern Australia, 97 kms east of Broome.

The surface location is some 500 metres to the southwest of the

Ungani 1ST1 and 2 wellheads and the Ungani Production Facility.

Well Surface Location

Latitude:

17° 59' 38.9"S

Northing:

8,010,455 mN

Longitude:

123° 09' 40.0"E

Easting:

517,056 mE

Buru Energy's Interest

Buru Energy Limited holds 50% interest in the well and L 20 and

is the Operator.

Total Measured Depth

2,237 metres (2,142 metres TVD)

Commencement Date

26 August 2019

Date of Rig Release

21 September 2019

Total Drilling Days

26 days

Target Formation

The well is a precursor well to a horizontal development section in

the Ungani Dolomite reservoir of the Ungani Oilfield.

Since the last report and following the successful 7 inch (178 mm)

casing operations, two metres of new formation was drilled in 6 inch

(152 mm) hole to a total measured depth of 2,237 metres (total

Operations Since Last

vertical depth of 2,142 metres). A 4½ inch (114 mm) liner has then

Progress Report

been run and cemented into to the top of the dolomite at 2,236

metres measured depth. This provides the appropriate casing size

for the reservoir section to be drilled underbalanced with coiled

tubing.

The NGD405 rig was released from the Ungani 7H well on 21

September and is currently being mobilised to the Miani 1 well

location. This rig move is expected to take 10 - 12 days and an

Forward Operations

ASX release will be made when drilling operations commence at

Miani 1.

Coiled tubing operations at Ungani are planned to commence later

next month and further progress reports will be made then.

NGD 405 rig

2

Level 2, 16 Ord St West Perth WA 6005

1800 337 330

info@buruenergy.com

ABN 71 130 651 437

Disclaimer

Buru Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURU ENERGY LIMITED
09:57pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09/18BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
09/16BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09/10BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Weekly Drilling Report Ungani 7H
AQ
09/09BURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09/09BURU ENERGY : Lifting of WA Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation Moratorium
AQ
09/06BURU ENERGY : Operations Update
AQ
09/06BURU ENERGY : Lifting of WA Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation Moratorium
PU
09/05BURU ENERGY : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/05BURU ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 14,7 M
EBIT 2019 -4,80 M
Net income 2019 -3,70 M
Finance 2019 36,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 95,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart BURU ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Buru Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURU ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  AUD
Last Close Price 0,29  AUD
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Executive Chairman
Operations Manager
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURU ENERGY LIMITED36.59%82
CNOOC LTD2.14%71 650
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.45%67 519
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.12%47 009
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 878
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group