Burwill : Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business Address in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS ADDRESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the head office and principal place of business address of the Company in Hong Kong and contact information have changed to the following with effect from 12 October 2019:-

Unit B, 12/F.

Hang Seng Causeway Bay Building

28 Yee Wo Street

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Tel. No.: (852) 3757 5608

Fax No.: (852) 2877 7037

By Order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

SIT Hoi Tung

Director

Hong Kong, 12 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Sham Kai Man and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew as executive directors, Mr. Cui Shu Ming as independent non-executive director; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.