Burwill : RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTORS, MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND RISK COMMITTEE, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

12/04/2019 | 09:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTORS,

MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND RISK COMMITTEE,

COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The Company hereby announces that Mr. Chan Shing resigned as the Chairman and Managing Director, Executive Director, member of the Nomination Committee and Risk Committee of the Company, the Authorised Representative and the Service Agent with effect from 22 November 2019 and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew resigned as Executive Director, the Company Secretary, member of the Risk Committee of the Company and the Authorised Representative with effect from 20 November 2019.

Burwill Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") hereby announces that:-

  1. due to health reason, Mr. Chan Shing ("Mr. Chan") resigned as the Chairman and Managing Director, Executive Director, member of the Nomination Committee and Risk Committee and the authorised representative of the Company for the purposes of Rule 3.05 (the "Authorised Representative") of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited of the Company and the authorized representative of the Company for the acceptance of service of process and notice in Hong Kong (the "Service Agent") under Part 16 Section 786 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) all with effect from 22 November 2019; and
  2. Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew ("Mr. Ng") resigned as Executive Director, the Company Secretary and member of the Risk Committee of the Company and the Authorised Representative all with effect from 20 November 2019 because he plans to develop his own business.

Mr. Chan and Mr. Ng have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to their resignations.

Following the resignations of Mr. Chan and Mr. Ng:

  1. the Company has no Company Secretary, which constitutes non-compliance of Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules;
  2. the Company has no Authorised Representative, which results in the number of Authorised Representatives falling below the number required under Rule 3.05 of the

1

Listing Rules; and

3. the Company no longer has any member in the Nomination Committee, which results in failure to meet the requirements under Rule 8A.27 and Rule 8A.28 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will identify suitable candidate(s) to fill the vacancies of the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative and will ensure that the suitable candidate(s) will be appointed as soon as possible in order to ensure compliance by the Company with Rules 3.28, 3.05, 8A.27 and 8A.28 of the Listing Rules. The Company will release further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

For and on behalf of

Burwill Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

So Man Chun

Jong Yat Kit

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators Acting as agents of the Company without personal liability

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Director(s) of the Company comprises Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

2

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:38:10 UTC
