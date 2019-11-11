Burwill : Resignation of Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Sham Kai Man resigns as Executive Director and member of Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 11 November 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Sham Kai Man ("Mr. Sham") resigns as Executive Director and member of the Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 11 November 2019 because he needs to devote more time to his family.

Mr. Sham has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Sham Kai Man for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

Ng Man Fai, Matthew

Director

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew as executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.