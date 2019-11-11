Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Burwill Holdings Limited    0024   BMG1808K1009

BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0024)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Burwill : Resignation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:25am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Sham Kai Man resigns as Executive Director and member of Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 11 November 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Sham Kai Man ("Mr. Sham") resigns as Executive Director and member of the Risk Committee of the Company with effect from 11 November 2019 because he needs to devote more time to his family.

Mr. Sham has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Sham Kai Man for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

Ng Man Fai, Matthew

Director

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew as executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 10:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:25aBURWILL : Resignation of Director
PU
11/05BURWILL : Resignation of Executive Director, Member of Remuneration Committee, N..
PU
11/04BURWILL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Mon..
PU
11/04BURWILL : Inside Information Announcement - Update on Winding Up Petition and Li..
PU
10/20BURWILL : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
10/20BURWILL : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director, Member of Audit Com..
PU
10/13BURWILL : Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business Address in Hong ..
PU
10/02BURWILL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Mon..
PU
09/27BURWILL : Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form
PU
09/27BURWILL : Letter to Non-Registered Holders and Request Form
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 363 M
Chart BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burwill Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shing Chan Chairman & Managing Director
Kai Man Sham Executive Director
Sheng Lan Huang Non-Executive Director
Man Fai Ng Secretary & Executive Director
Hung Chiu Chan Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.53%46
VALE-3.90%62 746
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED128.64%20 170
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-13.69%18 141
NUCOR7.24%16 716
ARCELORMITTAL-14.65%16 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group